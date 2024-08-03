Home page World

From: Romina Kunze

Germany is facing the hottest and sunniest week of the summer. But humid air currents could also bring strong thunderstorms

Munich – Summer has been extremely indecisive so far. A few nice days were promptly followed by heavy rain, thunderstorms and storms. Sun worshippers have not really been spoiled by the weather yet. In the past few days, Germany has experienced a mixture of sun and clouds, although temperatures have remained high.

According to graduate meteorologist Dominik Jung, about 170 litres of rain per square metre fell in the 24 hours between Thursday (1 August) and Friday (2 August). In some regions, the earth could no longer absorb the water and caused chaosThe coming days promise hot but also humid conditions.

Oppressive heat brings thunderstorms into play – South particularly affected by weather extremes

The lower half of the country will most likely be hit hard by the summer high. “Especially the middle and south of the country are currently experiencing a real tropical summer,” explains Jung von wetter.netHigh temperatures will then meet humid air, the weather expert continued, looking ahead to the coming week. The result: an oppressive climate.

In the coming days, two extremes may collide again: temperatures will remain high and invite you to go swimming. But sultry air masses will probably push through storm clouds here and there. (Symbolic photo/Collage) © Imago/Collage

The weather at the weekend will probably be changeable at first. In the north, a low-pressure area will influence the weather, while the south will get the heat from the Mediterranean, as meteorologist Kai Zorn explains. On Saturday (3 August) it will initially be very sunny, with temperatures between 25 and 28 degrees. In the afternoon, however, isolated showers and thunderstorms could occur, and heavy rain is also threatening in Bavaria. The humidity will also remain widespread.

Sunday (4 August) will be milder, with temperatures cooling down a little in the north, to 21 and 24 degrees in the north. In the southwest, they will reach up to 27 degrees. Here, too, thunderstorms can be expected in places during the day. The weather expert describes it as a “tropical summer without end” characterized by high temperatures and high humidity.

The peak of summer is approaching: This is what the weather will be like next week

At the start of the week, the weather will probably culminate in the most beautiful phase of summer so far. “It is almost certain that we will have the sunniest and warmest week of this summer in Germany or Central Europe next week,” promises weather expert Zorn. “Next week will bring full summer – high summer here in Germany. Sultry air masses, with the occasional occasional shower or thunderstorm,” adds fellow meteorologist Jung.

These are the weather forecasts for the coming days:

Monday, August 5: Lots of sunshine, with temperatures ranging from 22 to almost 30 degrees.

Lots of sunshine, with temperatures ranging from 22 to almost 30 degrees. Tuesday, August 6: Midsummer weather in Germany, temperatures 26 to 33 degrees.

Midsummer weather in Germany, temperatures 26 to 33 degrees. Wednesday, August 7 : Variable, showers and thunderstorms with severe weather potential in the west at 25 to 33 degrees.

: Variable, showers and thunderstorms with severe weather potential in the west at 25 to 33 degrees. Thursday, August 8 : Lots of sunshine, isolated showers and thunderstorms at 24 to 30 degrees.

: Lots of sunshine, isolated showers and thunderstorms at 24 to 30 degrees. Friday, August 9: In the north, isolated showers and thunderstorms at around 23 degrees. In the south, summery warm at 31 degrees.

Summer in Germany: Heat could last until mid-August

But summer will not say goodbye after Friday, and the second weekend in August will also remain warm, as Zorn predicts. According to the main forecast of the Global Forecast System (GFS), there could still be strong heat until mid-August. Temperatures could even reach 37 to 38 degrees.

“Overall, the summer warmth will stay with us until at least mid-August,” Jung stresses. However, it is not yet possible to predict with any certainty what the weather will be like after August 11 and 12. Perhaps the 100-year calendar can provide some insight – after all, it predicted the weather for early August to be just as sunny and warm as the weather models.