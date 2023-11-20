













“Experience a new original story starring Sephiroth, the young hero, along with those of FINAL FANTASY VII and CRISIS CORE -FINAL FANTASY VII-, told in episodic installments. [El nuevo título] includes stories with new characters, as well as substories with more familiar faces.









Steam already has the section for Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis; so for this moment you can add the title to your wish list. And although not much information has been revealed, some of the most important things—the requirements—for players who want to purchase the title are already on the PC gaming platform.

Below are the minimum requirements for Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis on PC:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit / Windows 11

Processor: AMD A8-7600 / Intel Core i3-3210

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon Vega 8 Graphics / Intel UHD Graphics 630 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 30 GB available space

Below are the recommended requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit / Windows 11

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 / Intel Core i5-6400

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 460 / Intel Arc A380 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 30 GB available space

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis It will arrive “soon” on Steam.

What is Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis about?

The official synopsis read on Steam is the following:

Advance through recreated stories with polygonal-style characters inspired by the original FFVII. Even those unfamiliar with FFVII can enjoy this expansive world in all its glory!”.

It seems that the new title is designed for new and veteran players.

