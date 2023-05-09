Now the money to buy this villa in Montfoort and the car collection.

Compared to a few years ago, the housing market is cooling down. That means that you can get villas for tons less compared to, for example, 2021. Sometimes even a million euros ‘discount’ is no exception. On the other hand, there is a sky-high mortgage with the increased interest, so cash is king in this case.

But we are not going to talk about interest rates and mortgages here, but about cars! And that is a must with this villa in Montfoort. Found by Autoblog reader Ron, thanks for the tip! This is a detached villa on an estate with a large plot of land. Enough space to wash your cars, shall we say. And stables.

cars

There is a stylish coach house where the modern horses can be parked. The photos show that a car enthusiast now resides there. There is a four-legged friend ready for every occasion. A Ferrari F12 to drive to the holiday home in the South of France. An old Jaguar XJS to score an ice cream around the corner. The Porsche Boxster for when you go to the hairdresser and a Range Rover for the groceries. Absolutely great!

Price

The villa in picturesque Montfoort has an asking price of 4.9 million euros. That doesn’t include the cars, but maybe that can be negotiated. A huge sum of money, but what you get in return is not crazy either. In addition to the large plot, you have a swimming pool, your own wellness area, a gym and so on. Don’t forget that the house is located on the Hollandsche IJssel and that you can go sailing from the backyard by boat.

Hmm, maybe I should consider a career as a real estate ad writer with all that enthusiasm. And no, we don’t get bucks for being so excited. You can dream away for a while on Funda.

Thanks to Ron for the tip!

This article Expensive villa in Montfoort is waiting for your car collection first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Expensive #villa #Montfoort #waiting #car #collection