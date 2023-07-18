FromStella Henrich close

A burger for 22 euros, a water for 7 euros – Croatia is not only a holiday paradise, but also a place with high prices. Vacationers are appalled.

Zagreb – Croatia attracts numerous water sports enthusiasts and is a popular tourist destination. Likewise, nature lovers and art and culture enthusiasts will find their happiness in the south-eastern part of Europe. However, the Adriatic coast now has a reputation for being expensive. Local prices scare many tourists away, with some saying they don’t want to return.

Four euros for fries and a whopping 22 euros for a burger. The online newspaper kosmo.at also reports on the inflated prices, referring to a Facebook post from a receipt.

Prices are rising in Croatia: Food and drink in particular are sometimes very expensive

These are not the first stories that travelers bring back from the popular holiday destination. Just recently, a tourist spoke of a shock when she Bill for a Croatian national dish along with a beer received.

Real price explosion: That’s how much drinks cost on vacation in Croatia

Still water: 7 euros

Sparkling water: 7 euros

Fresh water natural: 7 euros

Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero, Tonic Water: 6 euros

Espresso: 5 euros

Macchiato : 5 euros

Cappuccino: 6 euros

Latte coffee: 7 euros Source: kosmo.at

Snacks on the beach are also becoming expensive: tourists at least praise the quality and service

Restaurants sometimes charge a lot for smaller dishes and snacks, as a Serbian-Croatian YouTuber explains in detail on the beach in Opatija. A portion of ham costs 8.50 euros, squid or shrimp carpaccio twelve euros. A pair of scallops ten euros. Oysters, five euros each. Mixed meat for 13 euros. A Greek salad costs about 9.50 euros.

Is quality expensive? According to the man who of kosmo.at quoted and speaks in his native language in the video, the quality of the food was excellent. He also praised the local waiters: “Friendly, polite and good recommendations”.

But soaring prices aren’t the only problem for holidaymakers this summer, especially those who are tight on their budgets. According to the latest data from the European Union’s statistical office (Eurostat), not even one in five Germans can afford a week’s vacation by the sea or in the mountains. In addition, severe storms and fires in southern Europe are threatening travelers’ vacation plans. A heat wave with temperatures of up to 48 degrees is sweeping across southern Europe.

