A heartfelt thank you on one hand. Yet another demonstration that modern football is distant from the perception of fans on the other. Dortmund-Newcastle was also the match of messages from the fans of the two teams, displayed before and during the match in different ways but which still managed to get noticed.

price

—

Before the match, all attention was focused on the yellow wall of Dortmund fans, one of the main attractions of Signal Iduna Park filled with over 81 thousand spectators. In the part occupied by the 3800 Newcastle fans, however, two banners of thanks to the opponents appeared. One said “£20 having change, thanks BVB” and the other “20 is enough”. The reference was to the price of tickets in the away section, just 20 euros (the equivalent of around 17 pounds), decidedly popular by the parameters of the Premier League and English football in general. An example? The Carabao Cup match against Manchester United that Newcastle played last Wednesday at their St. James’ Park had the cheapest ticket at the equivalent of 46 euros. The cost of tickets is becoming such a problem for English fans that on Saturday before the home match against Manchester United, Fulham fans staged a protest march before the match at Craven Cottage and then displayed yellow placards during the match asking for do not be “kicked out” from stadiums due to excessive increase in ticket prices. A Champions League match for 20 euros, for fans accustomed to overpaying to see their team, seemed like a nice gesture for which Newcastle fans (there were 3,800 of them at the stadium, but at least 15,000 of them arrived in Dortmund, with those without tickets who took refuge in the city’s pubs to watch the match) decided to say thank you.