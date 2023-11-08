In the Champions League match, the British supporters thanked for the low ticket prices in Germany and the German supporters attacked Infantino and Fifa
A heartfelt thank you on one hand. Yet another demonstration that modern football is distant from the perception of fans on the other. Dortmund-Newcastle was also the match of messages from the fans of the two teams, displayed before and during the match in different ways but which still managed to get noticed.
Before the match, all attention was focused on the yellow wall of Dortmund fans, one of the main attractions of Signal Iduna Park filled with over 81 thousand spectators. In the part occupied by the 3800 Newcastle fans, however, two banners of thanks to the opponents appeared. One said “£20 having change, thanks BVB” and the other “20 is enough”. The reference was to the price of tickets in the away section, just 20 euros (the equivalent of around 17 pounds), decidedly popular by the parameters of the Premier League and English football in general. An example? The Carabao Cup match against Manchester United that Newcastle played last Wednesday at their St. James’ Park had the cheapest ticket at the equivalent of 46 euros. The cost of tickets is becoming such a problem for English fans that on Saturday before the home match against Manchester United, Fulham fans staged a protest march before the match at Craven Cottage and then displayed yellow placards during the match asking for do not be “kicked out” from stadiums due to excessive increase in ticket prices. A Champions League match for 20 euros, for fans accustomed to overpaying to see their team, seemed like a nice gesture for which Newcastle fans (there were 3,800 of them at the stadium, but at least 15,000 of them arrived in Dortmund, with those without tickets who took refuge in the city’s pubs to watch the match) decided to say thank you.
The message that the Dortmund fans wanted to send at half-time also had to do with money, albeit in a different way, with a protest that ended up having consequences for the match which targeted FIFA president Gianni Infantino , the president of PSG Nasser Al Khelaifi and Andrea Agnelli, former Juventus manager. The illustrations of the three appeared above a banner that read “You don’t care about sport, you only care about money”. The Dortmund fans were not content with displaying the banners: shortly before the second half resumed, they also threw fake banknotes and fake gold bars onto the pitch, forcing referee Hernandez to suspend the game for a few minutes at the start of the second half to clean up the field. The message was clear. Like the pre-match thanks from Newcastle fans for those cheap tickets.
