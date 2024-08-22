In his lawsuit, the insolvency administrator claimed an amount of around 3.4 billion euros plus interest. He accused Infineon of spinning off the memory chip business in 2006 at excessive prices.

Qimonda filed for bankruptcy at the beginning of 2009. The settlement will have a noticeable impact on Infineon’s results in the current 2023/24 fiscal year (as of September 30). According to the company, 753.5 million euros will have to be paid after deducting various credit amounts. Due to tax effects, the net burden is expected to be reduced to around 660 million euros. Infineon has so far set aside around 220 million euros for the Qimonda legal dispute, a spokesman said.

This will likely impact the 2023/24 result by 440 million euros. After the first nine months, Infineon reported a net profit of 1.4 billion euros. Infineon will make the payment from available cash. The chip manufacturer does not expect any significant restrictions due to the settlement, which the supervisory board approved on Thursday.

#Expensive #settlement #Infineon #dispute #Qimonda #spinoff