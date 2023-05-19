



“I have 39 years old and I’m forced to share the house”. It is the outburst of a teacher, coming from a small town in Calabria, who lives in Milan in one of the many expensive apartments. A story that photographs the sad situation of high rents in the capital of Milan.

The teacher: “This is my city and I love it, but I can’t live there anymore”

He collected the testimony Fanpage.it: “Now I just hope that a miracle will happen, something that keeps me here and prevents me from leaving. This is my city and I love it, but I can’t live there anymore. I survive, I don’t live. And at 39 I’m forced to share a house”.

The rent (in black) increased from 500 to 650 euros then up to 850

After graduating in Cosenza she immediately moved to the North, for become a tenured teacher after a couple of years. “I knew that Milan was a reality that would have given me the possibility of immediately finding a professorship, and so it was. But at that time, about 15 years ago, it was very different”. The woman first shared a house with a roommate from the his age, at a cost of 300 euros, then she had to shell out 500 euros a month to live alone. Then increased to 650.

But the rent has not remained the same: “One day – continues the woman on Fanpage – she called me and told me that he was forced to raise my rent from 650 to 850 euros. Always in black”.

