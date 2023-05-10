Inflation and price increases for coffee at the bar

For some time now in the main Italian cities the cost of a coffee at the bar has increased by about 10 centsbringing the final price to 1.10 euros, due to the surge in raw materials and the prevailing inflation. This increase has put a strain on the final consumer, who in addition to “ravaning” in the purse to scrape together the cents, is increasingly coming to terms with the idea of ration indulging in this little daily pleasure.

In the common imagination has always been handed down the belief that the bar earns a lot from the markup which applies to the price of eachi cup of coffee served. And instead, it seems to be not so, far from it. The annual restaurant report says so Fipe Confcommercio, which already in 2020 established that the average price of a coffee over the counter stood at 0.98 euros, but the earnings for the barista did not exceed 8 cents. In the 2021, was close to 10 cents a cup but today, due to the cost of raw materials, revenues have dropped further, says Gabriele Cortopassi, Managing Director of the Espresso Academy.

