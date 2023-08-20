Two euros to cut a ham sandwich in half on Lake Como, the same to heat a baby bottle in the microwave in Ostia. These are just some of the examples cited by CNN to talk about the ”shameful rip-offs for tourists in Italy” where, the broadcaster continues, ”the summer of 2023 will become one of the most expensive in Italian history”, both for foreigners , both for Italians. A series of ”price scandals in bars and restaurants”, adds CNN, which again mentions the two extra euros for an empty plate near Portofino or the 60 cents added to the price of a cappuccino for cocoa powder. ”Crazy receipts”, writes CNN quoting the Consumers’ Association which reports a 130 per cent increase in prices in some Italian tourist areas.

The broadcaster also speaks of a 240 per cent increase in prices compared to other Mediterranean destinations, so much so that many Italians are opting for countries such as Albania and Montenegro, which ”do not offer exactly the same charm or Italian cuisine, but they are affordable”. CNN also mentions Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s holidays in Albania. ”The very strong increase in prices in the sectors of air transport, accommodation and holiday packages has profoundly changed the holiday habits of Italians”, said Furio Truzzi of the Assoutenti consumer observatory quoted by CNN.

”The worst criminals”, CNN calls them, are the owners of the bathing establishments who rent out sunbeds and umbrellas. The example of Puglia is cited, where an average of 50 euros is spent per week for the rental of two sunbeds and an umbrella for a day. A figure that almost doubled over the weekend. But in exclusive areas such as Portofino, continues the broadcaster, a sunbed or deck chair in the front row on the beach has a minimum cost of around 150 euros per day during the week.

Crazy prices even in Rome. Two American tourists contacted by CNN, Betsy and James Cramer, said they were embarrassed to admit how much they paid for two Aperol Spritzes in a bar in Piazza Navona. “We overpaid for ice cream, spritzers and our hotel, but we knew it,” Betsy told CNN. ”We had this trip planned before Covid and dreamed of it even as we read the headlines about expensive prices,” she added.