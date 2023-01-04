Expensive petrol: 2023 starts with an all too expensive monetary footing; the watchword is “saving” and unfortunately it is not always possible to understand where it is more convenient to get petrol. Especially when the user lives in areas that are not exactly close to the various petrol stations, but how can one get to have a map of the most convenient petrol stations? Definitely not taking a pen and paper, as it would be completely useless. Indeed, daily fuel costs (petrol, diesel, LPG and methane) change and writing down something that could fluctuate from one moment to the next, making the intention vain, is a waste.

For this technology comes to the rescue of users, allowing you to continuously monitor the map of the cheapest petrol stations. In this article you will find a small list that you could save directly in your favourites, especially if you have the free iCrewPlay application; inside it you can keep track of the articles you think are most interesting, so that you always have the news at your fingertips. Returning to the main topic: remember that from the beginning of the year you will also be able to find costs on petrol which exceed €2.00 per litre. The discount provided by the government has now expired.

Let’s find out together which ways you can adopt to deal with expensive petrol in 2023!

Dear petrol: now I don’t fear you!

As a first application we recommend it “Petrol prices“; the app is able not only to monitor price fluctuations from day to day, but also to show you a map able to detect the cheapest gas station around. Remember to activate the GPS locator in case you need to know the distributor closest to your area. Furthermore, still within the application, you can filter your search based on the type of fuel that interests you most, making your search more immediate and much easier.

In case there are problems, or you don’t find “Prices Gasoline” so satisfying, you can always try other types of apps downloadable from App Store or from play store according to your operating system. They have the same functions as the program already mentioned and we also indicate the platform from which you can download them.

You can find the list of other apps in the next paragraph; we remind you that all the applications listed are free and usable by any user. In fact, it is the latter who give strong grip on price controlsoffering continuous reports to be able to indicate the lowest cost.

Between applications and institutional sites

We recommend that you take a look at at least two applications before heading to the distributor, in order to have confirmation of the indicated price. This is because reports may sometimes not arrive, especially on public holidays, and you may find incorrect or outdated information. Precisely for this reason, an institutional site is also available, managed by the Ministry of Companies and Made in Italy.

Here you can find the prices established by the various operators, obviously always based on the fuel of interest, and it’s called “Observation of fuel prices“. We leave you the link in order to have a quick access to the online site. Here is the list of applications: