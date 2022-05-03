The government Dragons extended the cut of excise duties on fuels up toJuly 8, 2022, thanks to a decree. This is a discount at the pump of at least 0.30 cents (Including VAT) on petrol, diesel, lpg. This decision, according to the technical report attached to the decree approved on May 2, is worth 2.1 billion. There is also something new for the methane, with the application of the reduced VAT rate on the supply of natural gas for transport. For auto methane, the excise duty will therefore be zero euro per cubic meter and VAT will be reduced from 22% to 5%. Finally, a 28% tax credit for the first quarter of 2022 will be allocated to road hauliers for the expenses incurred for the purchase of diesel.

“Thanks to these measures, the trade associations – Assogasmetano, AssopetroliAssoenergia and Federmetano revoke the strike called tomorrow, Thursday and Friday, announced on April 8th.“, Reports the Corriere della Sera.

“The excise duty on the gas is set at € 478.40 per thousand liters, the one on the diesel fuel at 367.40, the LPG passes to 182.61 euros per thousand kilograms, while the excise duty on natural gas used for transport falls to zero. A crackdown on controls with greater powers assigned to the Price Guarantor is also expected, which will have to prevent companies and businesses from applying discounts“, We read in the newspaper La Stampa.

The measures are exceptional for equally particular times. The war in Ukraine shows no sign of ending and the markets, rather than in turmoil, sail in the dark. The European Union is proceeding, albeit slowly, towards a halt to the importation of oil from Russia. The embargo will be achievable thanks to the green light from Germany, the country that had expressed the most distrust on this point. In reality, thanks to the German intervention, the total blockade will actually start only at the end of 2022. Poland, on the other hand, was pressing to immediately block Putin’s oil. Moreover, the closer the border with Russia and Belarus is, the greater the fear of further invasions, to be blocked in the bud through economic decisions. On the front of the more dependent countries, however, there could be fewer restrictions; we are talking about Hungary and Slovakia, very dependent on Russian oil. Italy is aligned with the European majority.