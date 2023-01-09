The words of Matteo Salvini, leader of the League and Minister of Infrastructure of the current Meloni government, are no words left. He had promised the involvement of the competent authorities to see more clearly on the matter expensive petroland so it was: the Rome Public Prosecutor’s Office opened a file on the cost of fuels, the Guarantor for price surveillance was involved, and the Antitrust Authority is also working to find out if it is actually a question of speculation or less, especially in service areas on motorways.

Repubblica on newsstands this morning underlines how at this point expensive fuel will enter the next Council of Ministers scheduled in a few days, while during the week the inspections will reveal how many petrol stations sell fuel at stellar prices, thereby allowing government experts to cascade the potential impacts on inflation. However, the newspaper has no doubts: it is unlikely that the Meloni government will immediately revive the cut in excise duties that Mario Draghi implemented in 2022. “In the meantime, up to one billion a month would be needed to re-propose the excise cut, and this money must be found – it is read – Second point, the Meloni government made a choice in December. He preferred to focus his limited resources above all on containing the electricity bills of households and businesses. A direction of travel that you will try to confirm in the futureto exclude the repechage of discounts in favor of motorists”.

It must be said that the petrol stations received an immediate reaction from Bruno Bearzi, president of Figisc-Concommercio and representative of the 22,000 Italian petrol stations: “The manager earns 3.5 cents on self-service and 5 cents on served. These are the margins it has on the list price imposed by the company. Margins so small they do not constitute a speculation. The increases simply reflect the government’s decision to cancel the 25p plus VAT rebate.”. All eyes are now on oil companiesguilty of deciding the final price without fairness.