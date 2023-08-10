When someone asks me for a recommendation on which robot vacuum to buy, I always ask them the same question: What is your budget? Because although many are surprised to learn that there can be so many differences, the truth is that there are some substantial ones between the most expensive and cheapest models: from the way they move around the house to their cleaning efficiency or accessories with which they count.

250 euros against 1,500

Let’s give an example based on experience. As a reference for the economic model I have chosen the Conga 7290 Eternal Home X-Treme from Cecotec, with a price of around 250 euros and one of the options with the best value for money in its range. In its technical specification sheet we find a laser navigation system that scans the rooms and creates a map to be able to send it to a specific room, a suction power of 2,500 pascals, eight cleaning modes and the possibility of mopping. And, in addition, it comes with an automatic emptying station that means that you do not have to clean the dust container manually every time you go through the house; a rare feature on models so cheap.

In front of him, one of the most expensive robot vacuum cleaners of the moment: Roborock S8 Pro Ultra —with a price of approximately 1,500 euros—, whose emptying base also has two water tanks (one clean and one dirty) to scrub the mop. On a technical level, it has LiDAR navigation, a suction power of 6,000 pascals, VibraRise 2.0 scrubbing technology and four power modes (five, if it is only going to be vacuumed).

The biggest difference: the scrubbing

What does this mean on a practical level? As for the aspiration, and based on the fact that the economic model we have chosen is one of the best performing when the budget is low, the power of the Roborock is much greater. Thus, it leaves less residue (especially the heavier ones, such as small stones) on the ground, and it also manages to clean edges and corners better. Having said this, it is important to bear in mind that these results are more striking the less the vacuum is passed: if it is programmed to clean daily, the differences between one and the other in this aspect can be minimal.

In the scrubbing function the differences are important. While the cheap models are limited to damp mopping (many times the floor is worse than it was) and are not able to discern if there is a carpet, the most advanced ones do take advantage of this function: their mops vibrate, as in In the case of this Roborock, or they press against the floor, scrubbing and removing stains. It’s not exactly like mopping, but it’s close. In addition, they detect carpets and are able to avoid them or vacuum them with greater power, but always raising the mop so that its wet surface is never in contact with them.

Another important fact: in an economic model that scrubs, when the robot returns to its base, the mop must be removed and washed by hand (if left there is a risk of bacteria and a bad smell proliferating); but in one with an emptying base like Roborock’s, in addition to emptying the dirt tank, a system is started that washes the mop and then dries it, making human intervention unnecessary at any time and eliminating inconveniences aforementioned.

Navigation and app options

Finally, let’s talk about navigation and app options. Both models offer the possibility of creating maps and sending the robot to clean in certain rooms, as well as programming its operation. There are subtle differences – for example, that the Roborock app allows you to see where the robot is at all times, what it has cleaned and what it is missing – but they are not too important. On the other hand, if we have noticed a better management of obstacles in the expensive model, which detects them with greater precision and dodges better.

Are there so many differences as to justify an outlay that can be up to 6 times higher? It all depends on the use that is going to be given. If you are looking for a basic maintenance cleaning, there is not excessive dirt (for example, due to pet hair) and cleaning is going to be scheduled on a regular basis, for most users a cheaper model will be sufficient. On the other hand, if what you are looking for is a more thorough cleaning that also includes scrubbing and completely forgetting about the robot, a higher cost is justified.

