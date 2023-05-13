According to the BC president, the Union “competes” with businessmen “for the money it has available to invest in projects”

The president of central bank, Roberto Campos Neto, said that the high level of interest rates is not the BC’s fault, but the government’s debt. According to him, it is afallacy” say that inflation is not associated with demand.

“We have to be careful not to have an inversion of values. If you, a businessman, are trying to get some money and it’s expensive, it’s not the BC’s fault, because it’s evil, it’s the government’s fault, which owes a lot”, he declared in an interview with CNN Brazil.

Campos Neto explained his speech: “The government is competing with you [empresário] for the money you have available to invest in projects. So, the main culprit for interest rates being high is that there is someone competing for the same resources and paying more.” According to him, “the cost of money would be cheaper” if the Union debt was smaller.

“When we think that the government makes a long-term issue today and pays a real interest rate above 6%, this has nothing to do with the Central Bank, this is a long-term perception and there is a risk that justifies that the real interest rate is 6%“, he spoke.

Asked about the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), Campos Neto replied: “I had a conversation with him, I’m available to talk to him, any day, any time, whenever.”

Since assuming the Presidency, Lula has been criticizing the BC and Campos Neto. According to the president of the Central Bank, “don’t have anything” that the agency does not want to discuss. “On the contrary, I try to arrange a meeting with as many government ministers as possible.”, he stated.

Campos Neto said he saw two “fallacies” in discussions about inflation and interest rates. “First, that inflation is not demand“, he spoke. “Supply components existed at some point, most notably during the invasion of Ukraine, but they have diminished“, continued.

“Today, we have a clear understanding of demand components and we can quantify, looking, depending on the index or what is happening in the economy, what is the demand and where is this demand coming from. This is the first fallacy”, he declared.

The 2nd fallacy is “that there isn’t also something that says ‘when it’s supply inflation, you don’t do anything’”, said Campos Neto. “Because the BC has to fight demand inflation and has to fight what we call the secondary effects of a possible supply shock.”

Campos Neto said he does not want or expect to be reappointed to the post. “It has nothing to do with the current government or the past government. I said from the day I joined that I didn’t want reappointment”, he declared, adding that a mandate “you can do a lot”.

According to him, his mandate will be fulfilled until the end. “I intend to stay until the end of the term, I think it’s important to fulfill the mission. We always want to carry out a mandate in the best possible way, to make the transition as smooth as possible, when the transition has to be made”, he declared.

TAX RULE

Campos Neto praised the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, whom he called “brave” by the new tax rule sent to Congress.

“I think that he [Haddad] you are in the right way. I praised and continue to praise. I think, given the setting, given the government, given the internal forces within the government, what was done was quite courageous.”, he stated.

According to him, the new fiscal framework succeeds in eliminating doubts that Brazil’s debt could explode. “I think that the framework, even if it doesn’t have so many changes in Congress, it kind of eliminates that possibility“, he spoke.