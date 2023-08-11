managerial ambitions

Perhaps it will be that the Formula 1 season isn’t keeping him busy that much, given the impressive streak of consecutive victories (which reached eight at the time of the summer break) or it will be that he never liked waiting too much, but Max Verstappen is already projected into his new professional future. The repeated world titles he is winning in the Circus are fine, his great passion for the world of virtual competitions is also fine, but now the next goal of the champion from Hasselt is to create his own racing team. A ‘Team Verstappen’ full-blown, destined to operate in the motoring field that is perhaps dearest of all to the Dutchman: endurance.

Endurance passion

It is no mystery that one of the goals to be achieved during one’s career for Verstappen is the success at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The Red Bull home champion has already made this wish of him clear several times and also aims to fulfill it in ‘first’ of his competitive career and not in the last of what will be his sporting parable. At the moment, however, the next target for the 25-year-old from Hasselt is above all managerial. Verstappen already has the path to take clear in his head, so much so even define a precise time horizona clear sign that his words are not in the wind.

Target 2025

“Through Verstappen.com Racing we already sponsor and support various racing activities of people close to me – explained the two-time world champion to the Dutch magazine Formulas 1 – it all started with Team Redline virtual racing. Now we are also active with Thierry Vermeulen in the DTM and GTWC Sprint and with my father in rallies, but the ultimate goal is to create our own racing team. We will start in the GT3 class and then see where the ship can go. We are currently working on it. Making it already for next year is difficult, but I want it as soon as possible. A GT3 team in 2025 should be feasible. With at least two cars”.

From virtual to real

Verstappen’s intent is to facilitating the transition of young virtual racing talent to the real world. A noble intent, which however does not erase Max’s ambition to win, always and in any case: “When I do something, I want to do it right. I want to win, even with this project. We want to be able to create a stepping stone from sim racing to GT3. So that karts are no longer the only route you can get into motorsport, because at the moment it costs a lot of money.”. Determination, as is well known, is not lacking in him.