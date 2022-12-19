A bad joke it was the one that they played to one young entrepreneur, who ended up disappointed and had no choice but to report what happened on social networks. This after a client asked 2,000 cakes and he didn’t come by to pick them up.

The protagonist of this story was the young woman identified as Yadira Reyes who recently announced what happened on social networks with the intention of selling the product and recovering some of the investment he had made to make the cupcakes.

“Good evening, they placed an order for 2,000 individual cakes, which did not go through them and the person in charge did not go to liquidate the work done,” Yadira Reyes wrote on social networks, where she also explained that her intention is that this product be used and do not expire.

In the publication via Facebook, the entrepreneur explained that she is finishing off the product and is giving each cake for $30 pesos and 2 for $50; “Whoever likes to support us,” concluded the young woman who pointed out that her business is located in Ciudad Victoria, Tamaulipas.

After the publication that went viral, there was no shortage of users who sought to join the cause and asked for business reports to buy the product. Meanwhile, other users dismissed the story as incongruous, as they indicated that no retail business has the capacity to make 2,000 cakes.