The high profit of supermarket group Ahold Delhaize also seeps through to the top layer of the company behind Albert Heijn and bol.com. For example, CEO Frans Muller saw his wages rise by eight thousand euros last year to more than 6.5 million euros. This is evident from the company’s annual report.

The salary of the top executives at Ahold Delhaize is made up of a base salary, which has remained virtually the same for Muller. It also concerns bonuses that are paid partly in cash and partly in shares, in addition to pension and other payments. These remunerations in particular increased in value last year, also for other executives – including Kevin Holt, CEO of Ahold Delhaize in the United States. He therefore earned slightly more than Muller, namely more than 6.6 million euros.

Ahold Delhaize’s turnover increased to 23.3 billion euros in the closing quarter of last year. For the whole of 2022, there was a turnover of 87 billion euros, more than 15 percent more. Ahold Delhaize’s profit for 2022 ultimately amounted to 2.5 billion euros, in 2021 this was 2.2 billion euros. In the US in particular, the company sold more, with profit margins higher than in Europe. See also Airbus not available in Germany

Groceries remain expensive

Since the outbreak of war in Ukraine, Dutch consumers have had to pay more for their groceries than they used to. Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reported an inflation rate of 7.6 percent in January. Groceries in particular became more expensive. The average price increase of these products was 14.5 percent last month, compared to 14 percent in the previous month.

© ANP/HH



Muller told according to RTL Z, a fall in product prices can be expected, because energy and raw material prices are falling. In addition, he says that in 2023 prices will generally remain higher than consumers were used to a few years ago. The Consumers’ Association has little confidence in it. Because although the discounts on products have gone up, they do not outweigh the price increases of recent times. In this way, the consumer pays more at the bottom of the line.

Watch our news videos in the playlist below: See also Konstantin Ivlev named a way to define a bad restaurant