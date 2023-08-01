The prices of petrol and diesel they increase again. There is talk of almost 2 euros per liter on average per served, while the cost of the self service is slightly lower, with consumer associations also denouncing extraordinary price increases on the hottest days of summer departures with price lists of up to 2.5 euros per liter in highway. Will a new excise cut be made to contain the problem? Surely notaccording to what was reported by Adolfo Urso.

The government has decided

The Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy definitively closes the door to this option, explaining that these are well-spent resources that serve to finance more impactful measures for the most needy classes, from cutting the tax wedge to measures for large families. Also because, explained the minister himself, we are dealing with only one small increment of average fuel prices, nothing comparable to the situation we experienced last year.

New signs

No intervention on excise duties therefore, but in the meantime it is preparing for its debut there new signage on average prices, which will inform motorists about the possibility of saving on refueling with the aim of putting a stop to the price race: as underlined by La Stampa, “the new signs on the average price will be added to those already present that show the prices charged”with the novelty That “it will advertise the regional average price if the point of sale is on the road, and the national average value if the point of sale is on the motorway”.

There are no associations

A solution that on the one hand will potentially allow motorists to save money, but on the other hand it will stimulate competition between distributors. Precisely for this reason the fuel managers, Fegica and Figisc, have announced an appeal to the State Council: the idea is to block a measure which, according to them, not only will not bring any benefit to consumers, but is also considered incompatible with competition rules.