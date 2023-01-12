Dear fuels, the government sees gas station attendants today while the price of petrol and the debate on excise taxes monopolize attention. The unions are summoned to Palazzo Chigi for 11.30. The meeting will take place in the presence of the Ministers of Enterprise Adolfo Urso and of the Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti and the undersecretary of the Prime Minister, Alfredo Mantovano.

MELONS – On the grievances of the petrol stations, who called the strike for the days of 25 and 26 January, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said yesterday evening in an interview with Tg1, “the government will meet the category to reiterate that there is no will to pass the buckIndeed, I reiterate that most of the gas station attendants are behaving with great responsibility and perhaps it is precisely for their protection that it is necessary to identify who should not have the same responsibility”.

“But I want to say that we also need to protect the category from certain mystifications, because when we talk about the price of petrol at 2.5 euros per week when the average price of petrol is 1.8 euros, we say that it doesn’t help… “, added the prime minister.

THE STRIKE OF THE PETROL STATIONS – The managers of the petrol stations have announced a two-day strike on 25 and 26 January next with a garrison in front of Montecitorio. ”The government raises the price of fuel and unloads the responsibility on the managers who become the recipients of insults and insults from exasperated motorists. A shameful media campaign has been launched against the category”, the position of the managers’ organizations Faib, Fegica and Figisc.

”Declared a state of unrest throughout the network and the strike against the behavior of the government. It promises to be held under Montecitorio – the note reads -. Traffickers of illegality who operate in tax and social security evasion and who embezzle more than 13 billion euro/year from the Treasury are beatified. To put an end to this ‘wave of mud’ against a category of honest workers and try to restore the truth, the Associations of Managers, together, have taken the decision to proclaim the state of agitation of the category, throughout the network; to launch a counter-information campaign on the plants and proclaim, for the days of 25 and 26 January 2023, a first strike action, with a garrison under Montecitorio”.

GIORGETTI – Causes discussion of the decision not to renew the excise cut. The Draghi government’s measures, which led to the reduction of excise duties on fuel, “were adopted when their price had exceeded 2 euros per liter (reaching 2.184 euros for petrol) and ended in November”. Giorgetti explained, speaking at the question time underway in the Senate. “These price conditions are very different from the current ones”, underlined Giorgetti. ”Precisely for this reason, the government has deemed it appropriate to intervene with regulatory measures aimed at improving price transparency and avoiding speculation”.

“The government will carefully monitor the situation of price levels, not only for petrol, but also for those of large consumption in order to verify that their trend is consistent with that of supply and, therefore, determined by external shocks or whether it is “, on the other hand, determined by speculative behavior and lack of transparency of national operators. In the light of this monitoring, the government will evaluate the further initiatives to be taken”.

THE KNOT OF EXCISE TAXES – “It was established that, in the presence of a possible increase in the price of crude oil and, therefore, of the related increase in VAT in a reference quarter, the increased revenue collected in terms of tax by the State can be used to finance reductions in the final price at the pump“, reads the note from the Council of Ministers which updates in this direction the decree on ‘expensive fuel’, adopted at last Tuesday’s meeting.