The Antitrust Authority, with the help of the Special Antitrust Unit of the Guardia di Finanza, carried out inspections at the premises of the companies Eni Spa, Esso Italiana Srl, Italiana Petroli Spa, Kuwait Petroleum Italia Spa and Tamoil Italia Spa. The Antitrust communicates it in a note. The proceedings, we read, were also initiated on the basis of the documentation promptly provided by the Gdf regarding the ascertained infringements on fuel prices charged by over a thousand petrol stations (Eni 376 brand, Esso 40 brand, Ip 383 brand, Kuwait 175 brand , Tamoil 48 brand) distributed throughout the national territory.

Read also

The Antitrust has launched the investigations as the documentation and data transmitted by the Finance would reveal conduct on the part of the oil companies attributable to the omitted diligence on controls with respect to the network of distributors, in violation of art. 20 of the Consumer Code. In many cases there was a discrepancy between the advertised price and the higher one actually applied; in others, failure to display the price charged was found, i.e. failure to communicate it to the ‘Osservaprezzi Carburanti’ portal, which is useful for the consumer to find the pump with the lowest price.

In particular, Eni, Esso, IP, Kuwait Petroleum Italia and Tamoil have not adopted suitable measures or initiatives to prevent and combat this illegal conduct to the detriment of consumers.