Fuels: Assoutenti, petrol breaks through the 2.5 euro per liter served on the motorway

Petrol in served mode has already broken through the 2.5 euro per liter mark on various Italian motorway sections, while there are already many distributors on the urban and extra-urban network that apply price lists above 2.3 euros per litre. The complaint comes from Assoutentiwhich based on the latest data published by Mimit has created a map with the most expensive pumps in Italy.

On the A4 Venice-Trieste lpetrol, according to the surveys carried out on the prices indicated by the operators between 27 and 28 July last, reached a peak of 2.553 euros per liter for the served, while diesel reaches 2.4 euros/litre, explains Assoutenti. On the A21 Turin-Piacenza, a liter of petrol is sold for 2.549 euros, 2.334 for diesel. The A14 also exceeds the 2.5 euro threshold Bologna-Bari-Taranto, with 2.529 euros per liter for green, 2.399 for diesel.

High prices even on the smaller islands: based on the latest available surveys (27 or 28 July) ad Anacapri petrol (in served mode) costs 2.259 euros/litre, a Ponza 2.239 euros, in Ischia 2.204 euros, a Lampedusa 2.329 euros. Exorbitant price lists also on the urban and extra-urban network of numerous regions: on Provincial road of Arpaise (Bn) a liter of green (served) costs 2.552 euros, diesel even 2.619 euros. In Calabria in Serra San Bruno (Vv) petrol at 2.499 euros, diesel 2.359 euros. TO Lucca 2.487 euros per liter for green, 2.554 euros for diesel.

Fuels: Absoutenti, in just 2 months for petrol price increases 4.9%, Government monitors

“By analyzing the trend of fuels at the pump, we discover that in just two months, from May to today, petrol has recorded an average increase of 4.9%, diesel of 5.6%”. This is the complaint that comes from the president of Assoutenti, Furio Truzzi. “A full tank of petrol, at the most revealed by our survey, it costs up to 127 euros”, he points out. “The trend in oil could undoubtedly influence the increases recorded in the last period, but the speed at which the price lists grow, and above all the concomitance with the period of summer departures, makes us fear – remarked Truzzi – that there are other reasons that fuel these increases. For this reason we ask the Government to resort to Mister Prices and the Rapid Alert Commission to carefully monitor the trend in petrol and diesel prices and reveal what happens in the formation of price lists throughout the supply chain, from extraction to sale at distributors ”.

