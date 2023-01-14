Expensive fuel: in 2023 Italy became one of the EU countries where a full tank costs the most

In 2022, the country was among the cheapest. Milan, January 2023. How much does it cost to fill up in Italy and in other European countries? In which countries do taxes have the greatest impact on the cost at the pump? Facile.it analyzed the price of fuel in 12 EU countries* and it emerged that if in 2022, also thanks to cuts on excise duties, Italian motorists were among those who spent the least on fuel, the beginning of 2023 has projected us to the top of the European ranking with a sad record: we are the nation, among those analysed, where today excise duties and taxes weigh more on the final price.

Expensive fuel, spending in 2022

The analysis, carried out taking into consideration the price of fuel reported by the European Commission and assuming the consumption of a small car with a distance of 10,000 km per year, showed that in 2022 the average expenditure incurred by the Italian motorist for petrol was equal to 1,008 euros, a value that earns our country seventh place among the twelve analysed, i.e., in addition to Italy, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, the Netherlands, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden. In the past year, the price of tanking has been higher in several countries; in Denmark, for example, motorists spent 15% more than us (1,160 euros), in Greece 13% (1,140 euros) and in Germany 6% (1,069 euros).

If France recorded values ​​very similar to those of Italy (1,005 euros), Austrian motorists were decidedly more fortunate, for whom spending was 5% lower than that incurred by our compatriots (960 euros) and especially those of Slovenia (-18%; 830 euros); prices that explain why many Italians often cross borders to refuel in these countries.

If we look at the price of diesel, however, the expenditure incurred in 2022 by the Italian motorist in the example was equal to 1,009 euros, a value that earns our country the fourth from last position in the ranking of the twelve. Only Portugal (-1%, 998 euros), Spain (-1%, 997 euros) and, once again, Slovenia (-10%, 909 euros) are doing better than us. Black jersey of costs for Sweden, where motorists in 2022 spent 1,275 euros on diesel (+21% compared to Italy); in second place among the most expensive countries is Denmark (1,091 euros, ie 8% more than our nation).

Expensive fuel, average petrol and diesel expenditure in 2022 per 10,000 km travelled:





Source: Facile.it elaboration based on European Commission data

Dear fuel, full tank in the first days of 2023

Taking into consideration the price of fuel recorded in the first week of 2023, the ranking changes radically and, unfortunately, for the worse for Italian motorists. Considering 2 weeks of car use*, if one looks at the price of petrol, the motorist Italian leaps to fourth place in the ranking, with a cost of 42 euros, i.e. more than 40% more than the Slovenian and 15% more than the Austrian. Worse than us only Denmark (44 euros) and, tied, Greece and France (43 euros). If we look at the price of diesel, however, the bill paid by the Italian motorist is even the third most expensive in Europe; 43 euros, i.e. 24% more than Slovenia and 17% more than Portugal. Only Sweden is worse with 49 euros and France with 44 euros.

Expensive fuel, average petrol and diesel expenditure in the first two weeks of 2023 (416 km travelled):









Expensive fuel, the weight of excise duties and taxes

Analyzing the data of the European Commission updated to the first week of 2023 and relating to the percentage value of excise duties and taxes on the price of fuel, it emerges that, among the countries examined, Italy is the one where these items weigh the most; for petrol they are equal to 58.2% of the price paid at the pump, while for diesel they are equal to 51.1%. Just a month ago, in the first week of December 2022, however, our country was third from bottom in the standings; excise duties and taxes accounted for 46.4% on the price of petrol and 38.9% on that of diesel. Going back to the data for the first week of 2023, for petrol, Greece is in second place in the ranking (57. 9%) while Germany is third (54.2%). The motorists of Spain and Slovenia were decidedly more fortunate, where the percentages stop, respectively, at 46.6% and 47.9%. For diesel, France is positioned after Italy, where excise duties and taxes account for 48. 7% of the total price, and Austria, where they reach 44.6%. In Germany, the weight of these items is 41.8%, while it even drops to 39.9% in Spain. The Swedish case is curious: among those analysed, it is the country where the percentage weight of diesel taxes is lowest (37.2%), but despite this the price at the pump is the highest in Europe.

Expensive fuel, percentage weight of excise duties and taxes on the price of petrol and diesel, first week of 2023 (data updated to 9/1/2023):











Expensive fuel, percentage weight of excise duties and taxes on the price of petrol and diesel first week of December 2022 (data updated to 12/5/2022)









