Expensive fuel continues to hold sway in Italy and tomorrow, mid-morning, a protesting delegation of petrol station attendants will be received at Palazzo Chigi by ministers Adolfo Urso (Business and Made in Italy) and Giancarlo Giorgetti (Economy).

The latter, answering questions from the opposition in the Senate, showed an openness on the part of the government – excluded just yesterday by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in a video posted on her social media channels – to intervene on excise duties should prices increase further.

The prime minister had accused some pump managers of having speculated on the non-renewal of the excise duty cut decided by the government when drafting the budget law, announcing greater controls and more severe penalties for those who raised prices unjustifiably.

In a note, Faib-Confesercenti, Fegica and Figisc-Confcommercio announced a “state of agitation” to “put an end to this ‘wave of mud’ against a category of honest workers and try to restore the truth”. A “first strike action” is planned for the days of 25 and 26 January, with a garrison under Montecitorio.

Meloni had said on his social networks: “Most of the petrol stations are honest and responsible and we must intervene to protect them. In CDM we have decided to strengthen the sanctioning rules for those who fail to comply with the communications required by law and we have established that every petrol station should display the average daily price”.

The head of Finance, Giorgetti, defended the government’s choice not to renew the excise duty discounts introduced by Draghi at the question time of the Senate. “I remember – he said – that the measures adopted by the previous government were adopted when their price had exceeded 2 euros per liter and ended in November. These price conditions are very different from the current ones”.

But he left a window open: “In any case, the government reserves the right to adopt measures to reduce excise duties according to a rule which, as you will be able to see in the decree law approved on 10 January 2023, will allow action in this sense on the part of the government in relation to the verified increase in fuel prices”.