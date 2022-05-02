Dear fuel, the race to the top does not stop: the report

No stop for the race fuel prices at the pump, which are about to register the fourth consecutive increase for the international prices of petrol and diesel, despite the recovery of the euro against the dollar. The listing of diesel fuel is close to the historical record reached on March 8, the Brent it is down to $ 106. The price averages charged to the pump in self-service mode are one step away 1.8 euro / liter for petrol and over 1.81 for diesel. On the served basis we are respectively 1.92 and 1.94 euros / liter.

According to the usual survey by Staffetta Quotidiana, Tamoil has increased the recommended prices of the gas and of four those of diesel. In detail, here are the averages of the prices communicated by the managers to the Price Observatory of the Ministry of Economic Development and processed by the Relay, measured at 8 yesterday morning on about 15 thousand plants: self-service petrol at 1,795 euros / liter (+13 thousandths, companies 1,801 white pumps 1,780), diesel at 1,812 euros / liter (+20, 1,819 companies, 1,796 white pumps), petrol served at 1,924 euros / liter (+6, companies 1,967 white pumps 1,838), diesel at 1,940 euros / liter (+11, 1,985 companies, 1,853 white pumps).

For the LPG served we are at € 0.853 / liter (unchanged, companies 0,855 white pumps 0,851), methane served at 2,177 euros / kg (-6 companies 2,277, white pumps 2,098), LNG 2,766 euros / kg (-40, companies € 2,791 / kg, white pumps € 2,746 / kg).

As for the prices on motorwayshere are the data: self-service petrol 1,870 euros / liter (2,095 served), self-service diesel 1,890 euros / liter (2,120 served), LPG 0.932 euros / liter, natural gas 2,722 euros / kg, LNG 2,969 euros / kg.

In this regard, some of the measures contained in the draft of the decree that cuts excise duties on fuels until July 8, which will be on the table of the Council of Ministers, also pop up: the update in mid-July of the deadline for operators to transmit stocks in the tanks (July 8) for the “correct application” of the cut of excise duties and the anti-speculation monitoring of the Price Guarantor, which will also be able to make use of the Guardia di Finanza. The guarantor it will monitor “the trend of prices, also relating to the sale to the public” and in the case of methane it will monitor the trend “within the entire commercial distribution chain”.

