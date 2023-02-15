In a year in which Dutch consumers spent an average of 17 percent more on their groceries than the year before, supermarket group Ahold Delhaize achieved one of its highest profits ever. The parent company of Albert Heijn and drugstore Etos, among others, saw its operating result rise to 3.7 billion euros last year, according to the annual figures on Wednesday. That is almost 12 percent more than in 2021.

In the final months of last year, the profit figure, corrected for one-off windfalls and setbacks, rose even more strongly: by more than 22 percent on an annual basis. At first glance, this seems difficult to reconcile with the role that Ahold Delhaize emphatically assumed in the past year. The group always emphasizes how it does everything possible to keep the groceries affordable.

According to CEO Frans Muller, the figure deserves nuance. In a telephone explanation for journalists, he repeatedly pointed out the major differences between the American and European activities of his company. Much of the additional revenue comes from across the Atlantic, Muller says, where his company earns nearly two-thirds of its revenue.

The profits that Ahold (413,000 employees) make there are in dollars. And because the dollar was relatively expensive throughout last year, exchange rates inflated results significantly. Correcting for this, he says, sees a much more modest growth in operating income, of 3.5 percent on an annual basis. In Europe, the figure even dropped, by almost 14 percent.

According to the CEO, the “low margins” show how limited the space is in which supermarket companies can maneuver

More groceries

Another reason Ahold earned more last year is that it simply sold more. In total, customers spent 87 billion euros on groceries in 2022, an increase of 7 percent on an annual basis at constant exchange rates. Muller therefore prefers to look at the profit margin, the amount of profit his company makes per euro of turnover. It remained more or less the same last year at 4.3 percent.

According to the CEO, those “low margins” show how limited the space is in which supermarket companies can maneuver. Ahold absorbs part of the price increases demanded by manufacturers, but must also pass on part of it to consumers. Large suppliers have much more room to keep groceries affordable, says Muller. They sometimes earn 12 to 15 cents per euro of turnover.

Nevertheless, Ahold must also ‘continue to tighten its belt’, says Muller. By cutting its own costs, the company can absorb part of the higher purchases for products itself. Last year, Ahold cut spending for almost a billion, about 15 percent more than previously thought. For 2023, the group is aiming for a similar amount.

How much those efforts will benefit the consumer remains unclear. Muller declined to comment on how much prices at his company have risen, and how much that increase would have been if Ahold hadn’t swallowed any of the higher costs. “That is competitively sensitive information,” he said on Wednesday. The CEO insisted that consumers see prices at his shops rise less than the 14.5 percent reported by Statistics Netherlands for January.