As promised, the international edition, the most expensive winter transfers, which hit immediately, is now followed by the Bundesliga edition. Here too there was a lot of buttering. Many players were brought in to reinforce the second half of the season and even exceeded expectations significantly. Here are the ideal cases of how a winter transfer should go.
In the Bundesliga, people buy with an eye, so no transfer on this list is more expensive than 30 million euros. Regardless of whether you are a goal-guarantor, a creative mind or a defensive monster, this list contains something that has and had a name in the Bundesliga.
Erling Haaland is probably the biggest bargain in Bundesliga history. bought for 20 million euros in winter 2020. A year later, the Norwegian center forward is five times its value! Namely 100 million euros. Even with an early change, this deal would have been absolutely worth it for BVB. This season, too, the blonde giant has already scored ten goals from nine missions. He has only just come back from an injury, but that certainly didn’t stop his hunger for goals. Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester United: they all dream of a transfer. However, this will only be available from a three-digit million sum.
Like Haaland, Upamecano came from RB Salzburg. However, their destinations differ. Haaland in the Ruhrpott and central defender Upamecano for the sister club RB Leipzig. There he is an absolute star and is constantly associated with a change. Bayern, Real Madrid and various English clubs should be interested. The Frenchman’s market value is 60 million. The contract runs until 2023. It is quite possible that Upamecano will soon replace Virgil van Dijk as the most expensive central defender in the world.
For a long time he was the eternal talent, which was never really successful, but with age came success. Wagner became a top scorer for Darmstadt and Hoffenheim and then moved back to his hometown club FC Bayern Munich in winter 2018. As Lewandowski back-up he still had a relatively long playing time and could be shown. However, it was not enough for the nomination for the 2018 World Cup. Mario Gomez from VfB Stuttgart was preferred to him.
One of the cleverest Bayern transfers in recent club history. Bayern was always strong when they had a real midfield clearer, like Mark van Bommel, Javi Martinez or Arturo Vidal in the past and Joschua Kimmich today. Luiz Gustavo also belongs on this list. Certainly not a classic Brazilian who dances the samba. But a real fighter who made fire under the buttocks of the enemy. A very important part of the Tripple 2013. Gustavo made exactly 100 games for the Bavarian series champion.
When Edmond Tapsoba moved to Bayer Leverkusen 11 months ago. The Werkself fans had to google it for the moment when those responsible had transferred around 18 million euros to Vitoria Guimaraes. Today the whole league knows his name. It is now worth almost twice as much as the costs it caused back then. At 21 years of age, the man from Burkina Faso is far from the end of his development. You will still have a lot of fun with him in Leverkusen. There are still no tangible rumors of change, but that won’t be long in coming.
Leave a Reply