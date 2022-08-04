With prices soaring, bills become “hotter” than the record summer heat!

The surge in energy costs forces the 60% of Italians to reduce consumption by conditioner, keeping the temperature higher, despite the scorching heat of this summer. This is what emerges fromColdiretti / Ixe ‘survey on the summer behavior of Italians which highlights the effects of the increase in prices on consumption.

“It is a commitment that highlights the sense of responsibility of the Italians”, underlines Coldiretti and who, evidently, has made more grip than the famous “do you want peace or air conditioning?” pronounced by Mario Draghi. However, Coldiretti herself affirms the need to prepare “for restrictions announced for next autumn “, confirming” the difficult economic situation that forces us to cut back on essential goods like food and energy “.

By reducing the aid of the conditioner, to protect yourself from the exasperating heat of this period, all that remains is to rely on the usual rules of common sense: minimize exposure to sunlight, especially in the central hours of the day, dress in light-colored clothing made of cotton or other natural fibers, take lukewarm showers, stay in shady places, but above all defend yourself with a diet with water and refreshing foods such as seasonal fruit and vegetables, rich in potassium, calcium and iron, essential for reinvigorating the body and replenishing water and mineral salts lost with excessive sweating. The loss of fluids and electrolytes is – concludes Coldiretti – the worst risk on days with temperature peaksa condition that is especially dangerous for the most at-risk categories such as children and the elderly.

