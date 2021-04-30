During the pandemic, almost all of the elite housing that had previously been put up for sale was sold out in Moscow, according to the materials of the VSN Realty agency received by the editorial office of Lenta.ru. The average cost of expensive apartments for the year increased by 19 percent, to 145.5 million rubles.

In the capital, there has been a renewal of the elite real estate market, analysts say. “Over the past year, many favorite projects have left the stage of active sales, and those projects that were previously slowly sold, now received their share of demand,” they point out.

According to VSN Realty, the peak of sales of “elite” in Moscow was reached in the second half of 2020, and because of this, in the first quarter of 2021, there was an obvious shortage of quality supply. The most expensive apartments in the capital are still offered in the area of ​​Patriarch’s Ponds and Ostozhenka Street, experts say. The most inexpensive luxury apartment in Moscow will cost 15 million rubles, they found out. The maximum price on the market is 2.3 billion rubles.

Earlier, in February, economist Vasily Koltashov said that apartments in Moscow were greatly overvalued. He called the capital’s real estate market “fantastically overheated.”

