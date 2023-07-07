FromRichard Strobl close

The prices are rising. For a holiday in Italy, tourists apparently have to dig much deeper into their pockets this year.

Rome – The holiday season has already begun for some – but for many the summer holiday is still to come. However, lovers of Italy are in for a nasty surprise in 2023. Because after the trip to the Mediterranean, the bank account could be emptier than hoped.

As early as June, Italian consumer associations had calculated that there would be a significant price increase. There was talk of up to 20 percent. The beach loungers were particularly expensive: you have to pay up to 42 percent more this summer. Instead of six euros, you now pay just under 8.50 euros, she calculates Republica before. The parasol price will also increase by 16 percent.

Expensive Italy vacation: flight prices even call the ministry on the plan

But getting there is also a major cost factor. Even Italy’s price surveillance authority has now become aware of the sharp increase in flight prices. In the person of the director Benedetto Mineo, also known in Italy as “Mister Price”. He demanded loudly rainews.it now from the main airlines “precise explanations on price dynamics and in particular on certain routes where unusual fluctuations have occurred”. According to the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the airlines should respond within ten days.

“Mister Price” is primarily concerned with connections within Italy. Accordingly, some routes connecting Rome and Milan to Venice, Palermo, Catania and Cagliari were controlled. In some cases, prices have risen by up to 40 percent.

Italy too expensive for family holidays? Expert calculation shows price increases

However, a calculation by the national consumer association Federconsumatori shows how expensive a holiday in Italy will be overall.

Rediscover a country: you have never seen Italy like this Rediscover a country: you have never seen Italy like this

In this calculation, the experts assume a family trip involving two adults and two children under the age of 18. The total cost of a vacation by the sea this year is up to 5,781 euros for a seven-day vacation. An increase of 19 percent compared to the calculation from last year (2022: 4,849 euros; 2021: 4,151 euros). A seven-day trip to the mountains still costs 4,482 euros. A price increase of almost nine percent compared to 2022 (2022: 4128 euros). In a comparison between sea and mountains, hikers can still save 22 percent.

For the calculation, the experts included a number of values ​​and referred to the prices for the high season at the end of July to the beginning of August. Some sample values ​​for a trip to the sea:

getting there (petrol, motorway toll, food on the way): 197 euros (+1%)

(petrol, motorway toll, food on the way): 197 euros (+1%) Accommodation (7 nights, two double rooms): 3,534 euros (+28%)

(7 nights, two double rooms): 3,534 euros (+28%) beach stay (2 loungers, 1 umbrella, meals): 519 euros (+1%)

(2 loungers, 1 umbrella, meals): 519 euros (+1%) trips (1 half-day tour, 1 day on a boat): 538 euros (+9%)

(1 half-day tour, 1 day on a boat): 538 euros (+9%) Sports and entertainment: 512 euros (+21%)

512 euros (+21%) restaurants (1 dinner): 245 (+3%)

(1 dinner): 245 (+3%) return trip: 197 euros (+1%)

In contrast to a trip to the sea, holidaymakers in the mountains save primarily on accommodation: “only” 2950 euros are charged here in the mountains. However, this also means an increase of almost eight percent compared to the previous year.

In addition to generally increased prices, there is also the threat of nasty cost traps on vacation.