Airplanes, price increases in summer: double fares for European routes

It will be a very expensive summer for those who decide to travel by plane to European destinations. The tariffs, reports the Codacons, have doubled. Price increases of 35 percent are calculated.

The consumer association, which has revised the latest data provided by theIstatnotes that in the last month the rates of European flights have undergone an increase of 91% compared to the same period of 2021. Intercontinental flights have increased by + 35.7% while the price of domestic ones is up by 15.2 %.

The general increase in air fares is also affected by the growth in fuel prices and the consequences of expensive bills. At the expense of consumers who will also find surprises on ferry fares increased, in the last month, by + 19.4% compared to the same period of 2021.

Expensive-planes and expensive-ferries, only the trains spared from the increases

The phenomenon of price increases does not seem to involve the prices of train ticketswhich even go down by -9.9% on an annual basis, as an effect of the lower limitations on trains linked to Covid and the return of offers and discounts practiced by the companies.

Codacons has carried out some comparisons to verify how much it costs today to buy a return flight to spend a few days abroad: assuming the dates from 10 to 12 June (departure in the morning and return afternoon / evening), to go to Paris economy at least 355 euros (starting from Fiumicino and landing at Charles de Gaulle airport); from Milan Malpensa to Lisbon it starts from 364 euros. To reach London (Heathrow) from Rome Fiumicino you need to spend at least 399 euros, a price that drops to 271 euros if you are willing to leave from Linate and land on your return to Malpensa. For Rome-Madrid it starts from 240 euros. For domestic routes, the Rome-Milan flight costs 128 euros (round trip) against 79.80 euros for the train.

Read also:

Election poll, does Letta work the miracle? The Democratic Party still loses. The results

Pd, Misiani: “The absolute priority is to respect the pact with the EU”

Berlusconi lucid on Ukraine and Russia. A true Western leader

He runs away with the refugee, his wife speaks. “She wanted my husband and she took him”

Giletti: “Moretti loves me (she denounces him). Floris a man of power like Vespa”

Carlos Alcarez aims for Roland-Garros. The 19-year-old climbs world tennis

AC Milan Scudetto. Pioli is worth Conte. Leao looks like Mbappè. Maignan from 10. REPORT CARDS

Ukraine, Letta: “Peace is not achieved by kneeling before Putin”. VIDEO

CDP, conducted analysis on Italian energy security

Air France-KLM, signed 10-year strategic commercial partnership

Subscribe to the newsletter

