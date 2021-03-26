D.he “Ever Given” is an old friend. At least for Elbe residents. The container giant, which is currently stuck in the Suez Canal and is blocking the world’s supply chains, grazed the Finkenwerder ferry there two years ago and severely damaged it. Two minutes after the collision, a driving ban on the Elbe was imposed due to strong winds. It is now also said that the ship, designed for 23,000 containers, may have been pushed onto the canal sides by strong desert winds. However, the causes of the accident have not yet been partially clarified. The focus now is on the question of salvage.

At the beginning of February 2019, the stern of the “Ever Given” pressed against the 25-meter-long Finkenwerder ferry of the Hadag, which was moored at the Blankenese jetty, causing serious damage to the ship. It was unmanned, so no one was harmed. The “Ever Given” was on the way from Hamburg to Rotterdam, where she was also this time coming from China. At that time the Hamburg police started investigations against the captain of the freighter from Taiwan and spoke of a “driving error” – the tracker on the Internet shows how the ship is clearly moving to the right side of the fairway and then the stern Ferry touched.

Billions in damage feared

Thanks to its bow thruster, the giant is actually equipped to master lateral gusts and docking and casting off maneuvers. The property damage in Hamburg amounted to around one million euros. In Egypt, it could well exceed the billion mark – that depends, among other things, on how quickly and in what way the giant can be freed and how badly the canal edges are damaged. It is also unclear whether shipowners whose ships have been blocked since Tuesday morning local time will demand compensation. It is good news in and of itself that the freighters following in the canal were able to brake in good time without hitting the “Ever Given”, which suddenly formed a 400-meter-long steel wall in the 200-meter-wide canal. It is unclear whether this is due to the low speed and a large distance, which would speak for effective rules in the Egyptian Canal, or whether it is due to the immediate reaction on the bridge of the people behind it.



Stuck: The "Ever Given" in the Suez Canal

Image: dpa





Now the focus is on the fastest possible recovery – every diversion of a ship on the route around Cape Horn burdens the shipowner with costs of more than half a million dollars. The owner of the large freighter, the Japanese shipowner Shoei Kisen Kaisha, said the situation was “extremely problematic”.

Experts from the Netherlands and Japan are on site in Egypt. In shipping circles in Singapore, it seems possible to drain up to 10,000 tons of ballast water and marine diesel from the “Ever Given”. The rescuers have to hurry because the water level in the canal is expected to rise over the weekend, which would allow the container ship to float higher. The giant of the Gold Class weighs around 224,000 tons – this corresponds to the take-off weight of 532 Airbus A380s. The next step would be to unload the containers to take weight off the ship. This is likely to be difficult due to the narrowness of the canal and would require at least one special crane. If this were necessary, the recovery would take weeks – which would be a catastrophe for world trade.

Exemption could “take days or weeks”

“The question is how deeply it has dug itself into the bank,” says Martijn Schuttevaer, spokesman for Royal Boskalis Westminster, the parent company of the legendary Dutch ship recovery company Smit. His boss, Peter Berdowski, said that freeing the giant could “take days or weeks”. Smit’s specialists, together with colleagues from Japan, are tasked with the rescue in the Suez Canal. The team of experts often includes divers who examine the bottom on which the ship is seated. To unload the containers, it could even be necessary to bring helicopters to Egypt, which then set the steel boxes on land. But it’s not that far yet. Because the sides of the canal and the bottom consist primarily of sand and not rock, which makes it much easier to vacuum.



Image: dpa





Meanwhile, Egypt holds against it. Shipping on the canal between the Red Sea and the Mediterranean will be “resumed within 48 to 72 hours at most,” said the advisor to Egypt’s head of state Abdel Fattah al Sisi for seaports, Mohab Mamisch, on Thursday evening to the AFP news agency. However, the administration of the canal had already stated several times in the middle of this week that the bottleneck between Europe and Asia would be cleared again very quickly, which then turned out to be wrong. The Suez Canal was used by almost 19,000 ships last year. Egypt generated proceeds of the equivalent of 4.2 billion euros from the passage rights last year.