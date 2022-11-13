But this time it is a very cool but very expensive 911 restomod!

There are currently so many 911 restomodders that we wonder whether there are enough normal copies (on which the cars are based) left. The answer to that is yes. The Porsche 911 is one of the best-selling sports cars in the world, after the Mazda MX-5 and Chevrolet Corvette. Not only that, the polished Porsches get an unreasonable amount of attention. For example, almost every Singer is reviewed and because they are so beautiful, we are happy to participate. After all, we remain enthusiasts.

The last party to sign up as a 911 restomodder is sportec. This one Swiss Porsche tuner made an LL Cool J-esque comeback this week with an 800 horsepower 992 Turbo S.

Now they are causing a stir with ‘Project Ferdinand’, named after the founder of the Netherlands’ most popular snack bar chain (or the founder of Porsche, of course).

Basic expensive 911 restomod

The idea is certainly not new, but still cool. The basis is an ordinary Porsche 911 of the 964 generation. This is then completely stripped. All parts are overhauled or renewed. And when it is renewed, often with a better part than the original.

The Ferdinand may look older than a 964, but the body is now made of lighter materials. Front bumpers, hood, hood and roof are Kevler carbon fiber composite. The rear wheel arches are also made of that special material. For the occasion, the hips have been widened by 30 mm. That just looks a bit cooler.

Lots of money

As with Singer, they hold their own when it comes to moto-truing at Sportec. The standard 964 has 250 horsepower. In this case, that’s 325 pieces. the torque is 394 Nm, a healthy number for a 3.8 liter engine. There is a limited slip differential and a six-speed gearbox to transfer the power to the rear wheels. Performance figures are not known, but with an empty weight of 1,190 kilograms you are fine, we think.

Naturally, the exterior has been modified with Fuchs wheels, striping, a ducktail spoiler and central exhausts. They went further in the interior. It is now completely blue, with a few orange accents. Nice. Prices of the very expensive 911 restomod are of course stratospherically high. It is custom work, handicraft and clearly a profitable business. It starts from 370,000 francs, excluding taxes. You will also have to bring a 911 of the 964 generation yourself. But then you do have something!

