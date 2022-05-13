The theme of the moment in Formula 1 seems to be the close connection between the updates that the various teams have to carry over the course of the season and the management of the expense limit imposed by the budget cap. The cap this year is set at around $ 142 million. After the Miami race, which saw the Red Bull of Max Verstappen, Ferrari’s team principal, triumph for the second consecutive weekend Mattia Binotto highlighted how the Milton Keynes team in this first phase of the championship brought more upgrades to the car than the men in red did. According to the reasoning of the number one of the Ferrari wall, therefore, the Austrian team has consumed a higher budget so far and will necessarily have to contain expenses during the rest of the championship.

There were also those who tried to quantify the money spent by Red Bull in these first months of 2022, assuming an expenditure of about 75% of the development budget throughout the entire season. Obviously, the development budget represents only a small part of all the expenses included in the budget cap. Some have quantified it at around $ 10 million, which would mean that Red Bull would have already spent about $ 7.5 million on development alone. From the Netherlands these days they arrived denials to these reconstructions: citing sources inside the Milton Keynes team it is argued that in reality the situation of the Red Bull budget is likely to be similar to that of Ferrari.

He also thought about giving a voice to these rumors Helmut Marko, always ready to respond blow for blow when Red Bull needs to be defended on a political or media level. The 78-year-old executive from Graz called a “Nonsense” the reconstructions according to which the Austrian team has already spent three quarters of the budget allocated to the development of the RB18. “I don’t think we are in a significantly different position from Ferrari in this respect”He told the site Motorsport-Total.com. Marko then raised, suggesting how it probably is Ferrari to face unexpected expenses, thanks to the various accidents suffered by Carlos Sainz in this start of the season. “I wonder how it will affect the fact that Carlos Sainz has had various car accidents. It can’t be cheap“, Concluded the Red Bull home consultant.