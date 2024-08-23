Parral.- During the handover process, the incoming authorities found a shortfall of 2 million pesos that was verified with an expense document for the concept of “extortion,” a situation that caused controversy in the current procedure.

At the Parral City Hall, the team that is receiving the public administration located the strange expense receipt of 2 million pesos with the concept of “extortion” situation that caused astonishment among the protagonists of the process and when wanting to investigate further on the matter, the information of how, when and who was extorted was not obtained.

Meanwhile, the Government of Parral confirmed the fact and reported that, in February of this year, a complaint was filed with the District Attorney’s Office of the Southern Zone for a case of telephone fraud in which the municipal administration was a victim.

They assured that the Government of Parral has fully cooperated with the investigating authority, providing all the information and data necessary to elucidate the facts.

They said that in the same way, the Municipality gave notice to the Internal Control Body, as well as to the corresponding authorities to clarify the facts, determine responsibilities and, if necessary, issue the corresponding sanctions.

It was stated that this matter has been part of the process of handing over the receipt in order to give it legal follow-up.

“The investigation into this case is ongoing, and we trust in the actions and diligence required,” the Social Communications office said in a statement.