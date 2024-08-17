Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/17/2024 – 9:01

The Brazilian budget is rigid, expenses are growing above inflation and the country has resumed indexations and links that had been left behind, pointed out the chief economist at XP Investimentos, Caio Megale.

The executive participated in the 23rd Lide Business Forum, held at a hotel in the southern part of Rio. To an audience of businesspeople, he emphasized the need to pay attention to the growing trajectory of public spending.

“Our budget is very rigid, expenses grow as if they were software that increases our expenses automatically and always above inflation,” he said.

The indexation of Social Security to the minimum wage was mentioned by the executive. “And this is getting worse, instead of better: we made this worse recently, indexing Social Security more,” he recalled.

“There is this debate about the minimum wage. Regardless of the merits of the minimum wage, we have a mathematical implication that social security spending, which is our largest expense, will grow rapidly. We have resumed links that had been left behind in the past and are back.”

The economist also reinforced that the country needs to “also breathe from a budgetary point of view” to return to having public investment.

“We need to regain our capacity to invest in public spending. Much of what is left of discretionary spending has already been taken up by parliamentary amendments, which were small in the past and have grown considerably,” he commented.

Regarding private investment, Megale was more positive. “I think private investment is good. Sanitation is fantastic.”