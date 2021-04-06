Wednesday, April 7, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Expenditure Waiting for a tear

by admin
April 6, 2021
in World
0

Ateneumin 2021 main exhibition Repin opens to the public as interest rate restrictions are eased. The exhibition presents the well-known master of psychological human image and Russian folklore Ilja Repinin (1844–1930) historical paintings. Curator, Collection Curator of the Ateneum Art Museum Timo Huusko tells about a Russian artist in a remote lecture at the museum. A link to the lecture can be found on the Ateneum website. The event, which will be broadcast via the Teams platform, will begin at 5 p.m.ateneum.fi. Free entry.

.
#Expenditure #Waiting #tear

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

The United States is on the verge of the fourth wave of coronavirus due to the lower restrictions, despite the massive vaccination

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.