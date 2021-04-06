Expenditure Waiting for a tear

Ateneumin 2021 main exhibition Repin opens to the public as interest rate restrictions are eased. The exhibition presents the well-known master of psychological human image and Russian folklore Ilja Repinin (1844–1930) historical paintings. Curator, Collection Curator of the Ateneum Art Museum Timo Huusko tells about a Russian artist in a remote lecture at the museum. A link to the lecture can be found on the Ateneum website. The event, which will be broadcast via the Teams platform, will begin at 5 p.m.ateneum.fi. Free entry.