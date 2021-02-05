Expenditure Urban voices play in the evening

Musica nova Helsinki The Tapiola Sinfonietta will perform at the festival as its director Roland Kluttig. The concert will be opened by one of Sweden’s most significant contemporary composers Lisa Streichin work Coat, which is now presented for the first time in Finland. Sami Klemolan in the premiere Ghost Notes Hammond organ, which is played, is heard in the concert Emil Holmström.

At the end of the concert will play minimalism Pioneer Steve Reichin City Life in New York City Voices.The concert will be seen live On the Tapiola Sinfonietta’s Youtube channel and Musica nova on the Helsinki website at 7 pm Free admission.