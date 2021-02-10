No Result
Expenditure Trees in their winter clothes

February 10, 2021
Do you recognize trees in winter? The streaming broadcast, organized by the Lapinlahti Lähte Urban Nature Center, introduces you to the wonderful winter of the trees. The broadcast includes a nature student Henna Burial Cloth tells, among other things, how trees survive the winter and how the growth of tree buds begins as early as mid-summer. The event can be followed via a link that appears on the City Nature Centre’s Facebook page.Facebook page of Lapinlahti Lähte Urban Nature Center at 2 pm Free admission.

