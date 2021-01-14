Expenditure today Events on Thursday, January 14th

A selection of daily expenses.

Science night. Science Night is an annual city science event in Helsinki. This time, most of the Science Night events will be held online. A diverse group of program organizers ensures that during the evening and night you can enjoy both immersive lectures and insight by doing it yourself. The Science Night can be followed at www.tieteidenyo.fi from 5 pm to 11 pm. Free entry.

Science Night: Science Book Jury. Five current information works will be reviewed by the Science Book Jury. The jury includes Maija Aksela, Professor of Science Education, Paula Havaste, Heureka’s theme producer and author, Markku Ojanen, Professor Emeritus of Psychology, and Mikko Pelttari, Science Editor. The jury is chaired by Pirjo Hiidenmaa, Dean of the Faculty of Humanities at the University of Helsinki. The event, which will be held in the Science Corner without the public, can be followed by streaming online at tiedekulmamedia.helsinki.fi at 8.15 pm. Free entry.

Science night panel discussion. The Goethe-Institut’s panel discussion in English will consider the accessibility of audiovisual media. What if that media were inaccessible to us because of hearing or vision impairments or a language barrier? Can technology help turn speech into writing, images into text, or translating languages? The panel discussion will consider the accessibility of the media from a technology perspective. Participating in discussions e.g. professors Sabine Braun, Mikko Kurimo and Jörg Tiedemann, accessibility manager Minna Pöntys and specialist Sami Virtanen. The English-language conversation will be interpreted into Finnish sign language and written translation. A link to the discussion and more information can be found on the Goethe-Institut Finnland website (www.goethe.de/ins/en/en/ver.cfm). The event starts at 5 pm. Free admission.

Science Night: Esoteric evenings at the Päivälehti Museum. On the Night of the Sciences, the Päivälehti Museum offers a peek window into the cultural history of Finnish esotericism. Esoteric evenings open In the face of the new and the mysterious – writers and esoterics in modernizing Finland exhibition. The program includes, for example, researcher speeches from the New Seekers project. The event will be streamed on the Päivälehti Museum’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/paivalehdenmuseo) at 5 pm. Free admission.

Science Days 13–17 January Science event Science days are held online. The theme of the Science Days is Good and Bad Knowledge. The program wrapped around the theme offers perspectives e.g. different types of information, biodiversity and the cultural impact of climate change. The event can be watched live or later recorded from YouTube’s Tiedetv channel. Program of the event on the Science Days website www.tieteenpaivat.fi. Free entry.

Lecture: The peoples and countries of Europe from the Renaissance to the Baroque period. Seppo Vepsäläinen, Master of Philosophy, lectured on Western Europe during the Renaissance. Helsinki Workers’ College organizes. A link to the lecture can be found on the ilmonet.fi page. Online event at 7.15 pm. Free entry.

Lecture: To think new: an introduction to Gilles Deleuze’s thinking. Jaakko Jekunen, Master of Arts, lectures on Introduction: Deleuze in relation to 20th century French philosophy. Helsinki Workers’ College organizes. A link to the lecture can be found on the ilmonet.fi page. Online event at 5pm. Free admission.

Author visit: Finlandia candidate Anne Vuori-Kemilä will be the author guest. The guest of literature editor Seppo Puttonen is the author Anne Vuori-Kemilä. The topic of discussion is a book Black ice which is a description of love, of outwardness, and how human life can go off track. The event will be streamed on the Youtube channel of Kerava’s library and cultural services at 6 pm and will be available to watch as a recording.

A virtual stage for the National Opera and Ballet. In the National Opera’s Stage24 service, you can watch and listen to e.g. performance recordings, trailers and interviews with authors. The service now shows recordings e.g. operas Reininkulta, Covid fan tutte, Troubadour, La Bohème and Ice as well as ballets e.g. Sleeping Beauty, Snow Queen and Pippi Longstocking. In addition, the service includes artist interviews, concerts and work presentations. The service can be found at: oopperabaletti.fi/stage24/.

Guided tour: Streamed short guided tour for the Shape to the Exhibition. The Vantaa Art Museum’s streamed short guided tours offer perspectives on the Shape to the Exhibition through 2–3 book presentations. With the guide, it is possible to comment and ask questions to the guide. The guide is delivered using Microsoft Teams, which works without registration. More information on the event’s Facebook page bit.ly/ArtsiFacebook. Online event at 12. Free admission.

Guidance: Guidance Courage, love, freedom! Moomins 75 exhibition. The Moomin 75 exhibition at the National Museum will be visited by actor Alma Pöyst. The video guide is available on the National Museum’s website at: www.kansallismuseo.fi/fi/naeyttelyt/rohkeus-rakkaus-vapaus-muumit-75. Free entry.

Espoo Museum of Modern Art Emma serves online. Emma offers online viewing and creative activities. On the site you will find documentaries about artists, exhibition-specific artist interviews and podcast episodes. The website can be found at emmamuseum.fi/tekemista-kotiin-ja-kiinnostavaa-katseltavaa/. Free entry.

Vantaa City Museum's Museum at Your Home website. The site also introduces Vantaa's history and cultural environment virtually. The site contains, among other things, mobile games, video guides from different places and museums in Vantaa and online exhibitions that can be accessed using a computer or smart device. Website at www.sivistysvantaa.fi/vantaankaupunginmuseo/artikkelit/Info/uutiset/museokotonasi.html.