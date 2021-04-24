Expenditure tips The rain is raining and the sun has disappeared from Helsinki – HS hints at what can be done on Saturday

HS gathered events that can even be enjoyed from the home couch.

The metropolitan area the pampered warm spring weather changed to a chilly back winter, so we listed some interesting remote events that can be enjoyed for free on the home couches on Saturday.

1. Today a national Dog Day is celebrated, on which the Finnish Kennel Club wants to remind of the importance of a person’s best friend. The year of the Corona has made Finns excited about acquiring a dog. The kennel association’s online lectures give tips to puppy buyers and dog breeding. Docent of Animal Behavioral Sciences Katriina Tiira tells at 12 o’clock on the topic What to know when getting a dog? In the lecture starting at 2 p.m., an animal care teacher Piritta Pärssinen give advice on working with a basic sheet dog. Links webinars come to the Kennel Club website on Saturday morning.

2. On the Helsinki Channel to be streamed Flamenco sauna brings together the cornerstones of two different cultures, the emotional flamenco and the Finnish sauna. What happens in a Finnish sauna when five sweaty flamenco dancers beat on the benches Kimmo Pohjosen to the beat of the music? Steam is thrown into the heater by a choreographer-dancer Katja Lundénin in addition to the instructor Kari Heiskanen. A live broadcast of the flamenco show will be seen On the Helsinki canal at 6 p.m.

3. Saura Live The evenings will feature live music, discussion and an uncomplicated atmosphere live from Käpylä’s Pohjolanaukio Saurahuone. Today it is my turn to perform Samuli Putro. At the gig, Putro is told by a musician Kimmo Härmä. The event will be broadcast live SauraLiven Youtubeon the channel at 7 pm. You can buy a support ticket for the event.

4. Singer Bianca Morales and a guitarist Fred Ahlberg mood with favorite evergreen songs in a concert session recorded at the New Pavilion in Kauniainen. In addition to singing performances, Bianca recalls her jazz singer early career in Kauniainen in the 1980s and the duo performs songs that Bianca has performed over the years in Kauniainen at the Grani Big Band and Åke’s Jazz Festival with various ensembles. The concert will be seen live at the City of Kauniainen Cultural Services On the Youtube channel at 6 p.m.

5. On the Helsinki Channel is viewable Ella Mettänen and Eero Ojalan presented an updated version Hella Wuolijoki from the play Niskavuori Heta. The play tells the story of a proud housewife’s erratic marriage, honor and Finnish society from the 19th century to the interwar period. Rich in comedy and colorful characters, the scene is a faithful play to the original work. The play, which premiered at Theater Jurka in the spring of 2019, was seen at Kanneltalo in February, and recording of the performance will be available until Monday 26.4. until.