Expenditure The Winter Wonderland rises in Vermoon

Bhavi Mandalia
January 31, 2021
Vermon The winter wonderland of the whole family will open in the parking area and the surrounding area on Monday. The 10,000-square-foot area with cannon and natural snow offers winter activities. In the area you can e.g. try skiing, go downhill with a sledge or slider, try curling or ice mini golf. In addition, the area has a cane racecourse, a snowball court, as well as husky rides and halipons for ironing. The winter center is open from the beginning of February on March 14. until.Vermo Arena (Valjakkotie, Espoo) Mon from 10 am to 8 pm. Tickets 7 and 9 e. Family ticket 30 e. Husky ride 8 and 10 e.

.

