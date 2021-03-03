Expenditure The dream team of cello music

A second time to be held international Cellofest will play this year online. Young cellists will perform in the evening’s Dream team concert Senja Drummer and Sirja Nironen as well as pianists Mariko Furukawa and Valeria Resjan. They present Franck Bridgen and Joonas Kokkonen cellosonates as well Gian Carlo Menottin a work composed in 1973 Suite for two Cellos and piano. The concert will be broadcast live from the Camerata Hall of the Music Hall on the festival website and also on the Sibelius Academy website.Cellofest.fi and Uniarts Helsinki Youtube channel at 7 pm Free admission.