Expenditure Still not buying Christmas gifts? HS compiled a list of Christmas sales in the Helsinki region

There are still plenty of Christmas sales on the weekend before Christmas Eve.

17.12. 15:53

To bring the market from November 27 to December 22 There are more than a hundred small producers and restaurant operators in the Christmas market and around Havis Amanda. Open Mon – Thu 11 am – 8 pm, Fri – Sun 10 am – 8 pm. Free entry.

The slaughterhouse’s Christmas market 18–19 December. There are soothing delicacies and gift items from handicrafts and jewelry to design, decorations and utensils, and flowers to wellness products. The slaughterhouse’s restaurants open their doors to the market and producers in the area offer their products at their own points during the market. Slaughterhouse (Työpajankatu 2) Sat 11 am – 6 pm and Sun 11 am – 4 pm. Free entry.

Christmas Eve 17.11. – 23.12. On display are the works and products of Osuuskunta Onoma, more than 20 artisans, designers and artists. Soft packages, the most beautiful handicrafts and decorations, delicacies and Christmas surprises are on display at Lokali and Glasshouse Helsinki’s Christmas department store (Aleksanterinkatu 13). Open Mon – Fri 11 am – 7 pm, Sat 11 am – 6 pm and Sun 12 am – 4 pm. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free entry.

VegeXmas Christmas Sale. The VegeXmas Christmas Market offers food, handicrafts, cosmetics and gifts suitable for the Christmas table. Culture Factory Korjaamo (Töölönkatu 51 B) Sat and Sun 10 am – 6 pm. Free entry.

Töölö Christmas Market 16–19 December A Christmas atmosphere, stalls and plenty of performances are promised. The program includes music, fire and light art as well as spoken words. Töölöntori (Töölöntorinkatu) Sat and Sun 10 am – 8 pm Free entry.

Mifuko’s Christmas sales. At Mifuko’s Christmas sales, you can buy cheap model pieces and 2-quality fair trade products. Mifuko Outlet (Hämeentie 130A) Sat and Sun 13–16. Free entry.

Länsimäki Martt’s Christmas sales. Crafts, Christmas pastries and lantern and carrot boxes, lottery and flea. Salmon soup and coffee from the café. Länsimäki Church (Kerokuja 9, Vantaa) Sat 11–14. Free entry.

Karjalatalo Christmas sales. Christmas products, handicrafts, books and homemade pastries, sweets, etc. are on sale at Karjalatalo (Käpylänkuja 1) from 10 am to 2 pm. Free entry.

Christmas Bunny – Artists’ Association Third Floor Christmas Sale. Crafts, art, cards, jewelry, textiles, woven, pottery, flea market, art loan shop. Artists’ Community and Gallery Third Floor (Hämeentie 157) Sat and Sun 12–16. Free entry.

Christmas in the church village. In the Christmas market in Pappila Park, handicrafts and delicacies are on sale. Tikkurila parish and Vantaa Society organize. Helsinki Parish Church Village (Kirkkotie 45, Vantaa) Sat 12–16. Free entry.

Kerava’s Christmas in Heikkilä. The small Christmas market offers food, drink, take-home and gifts to the bucket. Heikkilä Local History Museum (Museopolku 1, Kerava) Sat from 10 am to 6 pm and Sun from 10 am to 4 pm. Free entry.

Triplan Christmas Market. The market is open every day from 11 am to 7 pm until Eve. Tripla shopping center, Kulttuuriaukio, 4th floor (Fredikanterassi 1). Free entry.

Forging shop Taia’s Christmas sales. For sale e.g. unique wrought iron products, stone-bronze sculptures and Rosa Liksom’s art. Östersundom Manor, workshop (Kartanon Puistotie 24) Sat and Sun 11 am-6pm. Free entry.

Market Square Orange Market 10–23 December The Orange Market is a Christmas market and winter terrace in the Market Square. Hot drinks and pancakes are available, as well as Christmas gift shopping. The Orange Market is curated by a selection of players in the Market Blocks, which radiates light, warmth and orange color. A touch of nostalgia is also spiced up in current gift ideas. Open in Torikortteli (Katariinankatu 4) Mon-Fri 11–19, Sat 10–17 and Sun 12–17. Free entry.

Sample Sale pottery studio Studio Savilla. In the Christmas Sample Salon of the pottery workshop, discoveries can be made directly from the creators. For sale in small series and unique ceramics from several potters working in the workshop. Alexander Theater, pottery workshop (Bulevardi 23–27) Sat 12–17. Free entry.

Nordic designers’ pop up shop vol. 11. The pop-up store sells ecological and ethical clothing, accessories and jewelery for domestic small entrepreneurs. Open on the 3rd floor of the Mall of Tripla (Fredikanterassi 1) Mon – Sat 9–21 and Sun 11–19. Free entry. Free entry.

