In the 1st half of 2022, the government spent BRL 157.4 billion; absence of readjustments and competitions contribute to the fall

The absence of salary readjustments, the lack of public tenders and the postponement of precatories contributed to bring down spending on civil servants in 2022. Actual expenses with active and inactive federal civil servants ended the 1st semester at the lowest level in 14 years.

The data were compiled by Brazil Agency based on National Treasury statistics. From January to June, the government disbursed R$ 157.4 billion to pay salaries, pensions and court judgments for civil servants, in values ​​updated by the IPCA (National Broad Consumer Price Index).

The amount is the lowest for the period since 2008, when it was R$ 139.7 billion, also in values ​​adjusted for inflation. When updating expenditures by the IPCA, the record in expenditures with civil servants in the 1st semester was recorded in 2019, when expenses reached R$ 186.2 billion. Since then, expenses have fallen by 15.4% in real terms – discounting inflation.

FREEZING

Several factors contributed to the drop in expenditure on civil servants. The main one was the freezing of the civil service salary, which was in force from June 2020 to December 2021. The measure was approved by the National Congress in exchange for the aid package to states and municipalities affected by the covid-19 pandemic.

Despite promises and strikes by various categories of civil servants, the government did not grant readjustments in 2022. Originally, the 2022 Budget had earmarked BRL 1.7 billion for readjustments to federal security forces and health agents. At the end of April, the economic team informed that it was studying a linear increase of 5% for all civil servants.

However, in early June, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, ruled out granting readjustments in 2022. Because of the restrictions of the electoral law, the government could grant readjustments above inflation until April 2, 6 months before the elections. .

THE Fiscal Responsibility Law authorizes inflation to be reset until the end of June. However, the bill should have been sent by mid-May to be voted on in time by Congress.

ELECTRONIC GOVERNMENT

The absence of public tenders to replace civil servants who retired or died also contributed to the fall in spending on the federal civil service. The number of active employees dropped from 630,700 in December 2018 to 570,300 in July 2022, according to the Personnel Statistical Panel of the Ministry of Economy.

The Special Secretariat for Debureaucracy, Management and Digital Government of the Ministry of Economy informs that the expansion of the electronic offer of services on the portal gov.br compensated for the drop in staff. According to the agency, the tool, which offers almost 4,900 public services over the internet, allowed the displacement of employees from operational and bureaucratic functions to activities related to management or inspection, which eliminates the replacement of mid-level positions or that have become obsolete. .

PRECATORY

In addition to the wage freeze in a scenario of high inflation and the absence of public tenders, another factor began to help reduce spending on civil servants. The constitutional amendment that allowed the installment of large-value precatories transferred to other years spent that would be executed in 2022.

Government debts definitively recognized by the Justice, the precatories above 60 minimum wages started to be paid in installments until 2026. The same happened with the debts of the former fundef (Fund for the Maintenance and Development of Elementary Education and for the Valorisation of Teaching), which started to be paid in 3 installments, one each year.

According to the National Treasury, the constitutional amendment reduced by R$ 9.82 billion the Union’s expenses with precatories in the 1st semester. In values ​​adjusted for inflation, the fall reaches R$ 11.22 billion.

Of this total, R$ 7.4 billion corresponded to precatories related to the federal civil service.

REVIEWS

The drop in the number of employees is criticized by the entities that represent the civil service. In a public hearing in the Chamber of Deputies in May, the director of Condsef (Confederation of Workers in the Federal Public Service) Pedro Armengol says that freezing wages and not replacing employees worsens the quality of public service.

“Decisions have been unilateral. the agenda [de reivindicações] of civil servants is not merely corporate. It reflects the concern of workers in the sector with the minimum conditions necessary to meet the demands of the population and, therefore, ensure essential rights for Brazilians”declared.

Among the problems cited by the representative of Condsef, are the extinction of bodies, the precariousness of salaries, the non-recomposition of the workforce, the precariousness of working conditions and relations and the lack of dialogue with the government.

With information from Brazil Agency