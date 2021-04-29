Expenditure May Day festival for young people

Young people artists and bands from all over Finland will present themselves at the May Day Upgrade online festival. There will be hours of new music from fresh names. The performers are e.g. Järrä & Koskelan J, Youngcube, Klondike, Vaikia, X-Mike, Dj Shaka, Another Hot Spring, Rock-Criminals, Immortal Sorrow, Sarca, Pasanen and Late Noir Theater. In addition, a familiar from the band Reckless Love will be heard Olli Hermanin atmospheric gig. The festival program is offered by Helsinki, Vantaa, Kerava, Jyväskylä, Kouvola, Tampere and the Children of the Station. The festival will be seen on the Helsinki channel and on the vimeo.com service.Helsinki Canal and Vimeo. com from 3 to 10 p.m. Free entry.