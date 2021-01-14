No Result
Expenditure Lots of program at Science Night

January 14, 2021
in World
Today Celebrate Science Night offers a diverse program online for science lovers. For example, a jury of science books sent from the Science Corner will cover five current information works, the Finnish Genealogy event will delve into genetic genealogy, and the names and calendars of the Helsinki Observatory will talk about first name trends. For children, the Science Night program offers workshops and virtual adventures. The program is available at www.tieteidenyo.fi, where you can also find instructions for following events.Science Night 5 pm-7pm. Free entry.

