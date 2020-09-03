Expenditure Life at the lighthouse

Lighthouse Society latest short film Time on the lighthouse islands of Porkkala tells about the lighthouses in Kallbåda and Rönnskär. Sakari Manninen directed his childhood in Kallbåda Ritva Mäkinen, the current host of the lighthouse Veikka Gustafsson and Rönnskär’s last pilot elder Gunnar Nordström tell about life on the lighthouse islands. The film will be shown at 4pm and 5pm, seen in between Ilmari Ahon Note-movie.Book banquet hall (Kirjatyönniekänkatu 10) at 4 pm. Free admission.