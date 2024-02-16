Expenditure | Latu tanhua, games or swimming – HS compiled the best winter vacation pastimes

HS put together a free program organized during the winter holidays in Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa for this article.

School children winter vacation will be celebrated in the capital region next week.

During the week, Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa offer more activities than usual, especially for children, young people and families.

For this article, we put together a free program that you can spend your vacation with.

Helsinki

Libraries have reading huts and escape room games

For example, game tournaments, workshops and film screenings are organized in libraries across Helsinki.

In the Viikki library, reading huts will be built on Monday, and in the Maunula library, there will be adventures with a wizard-themed escape room game on Tuesday. The children's area of ​​the Pasila library has been transformed into a giant board game, which can be played every day during the winter holidays from 12 o'clock.

Cosplay accessories and DJ work at the youth centers

Youth centers organize trips, events and workshops.

For example, Malmi youth center's cosplay accessories workshop starts on Monday, and Tapulinkaupungi youth center organizes an ice skating excursion on Wednesday.

The DJ bootcamp event starts on Monday at 4 pm at Tiivistämö. No previous experience is necessary.

Movies and Ramadan frenzy in cultural centers

In cultural centers, winter holidays are spent with movies, workshops and hobby courses.

The program of Annantalo's Tanssiva taliviloma event includes dance-themed films as well as dance workshops and performances throughout the week.

Free winter holiday movies are shown at Malmitalo and Vuotalo.

Cleaning Hulinat workshops are organized in Malmitalo on Wednesday and Thursday. The participants jump into the giant laundry room and make dust blowers and vacuum cleaners. A Ragamuf rug workshop is organized in Vuotalo from Monday to Friday.

On Friday, Vuotalo celebrates Ramadanrieha, the program of which includes fairy tales, games and pin workshops.

Planetary disco in the museum

In the City Museum's Sun body – Helsinki's sweaty history exhibition, you can work out every day during your vacation.

A utopian Planetbic community performance will also be organized on Friday, where you can also get moving. It takes place from 18:00 to 21:00, followed by dancing at the planetary disco.

Events and tours

The stadium's winter storm event takes place in Paloheinä's outdoor recreation area on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. In Rieha there are also the Moomins and Group Hau. The event is free of charge.

On Thursday, a mountain bike tour is organized, which is intended for 12-17 year olds. We leave for the trip from Stadin AO on Prinsessatie. Bikes and snacks are included in the trip. You have to register for the event.

Espoo

To swim and to the ice disco

On weekdays, all 7-17-year-olds can enter Espoo's swimming halls free of charge.

Two skating school lessons are organized during the holidays. On Wednesday, 3-6 year olds will be taught the basics of skating at the Maxbuild practice ice rink in Laaksolahti from 10:15 a.m. to 11 a.m. On Thursday, school-aged children will be taught the basics of figure skating pirouettes, jumps and slides at the Warrior arena from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

On Tuesday, the Espoonlahti Forum ice rink will host an Ice Disco from 17:00 to 19:00.

Sports activities for children, young people and families are organized from Monday to Thursday at the esport arena. The event has at least ball games, a stick course, a trick course and a bouncy castle. Applied sports, such as wheelchair basketball, are also available on Monday at the Esport arena and the Tapiola training ice hall.

All resident parks are open as usual. The program varies from park to park.

Workshops and films

Children's cultural center Aurora organizes workshops from Tuesday to Thursday, where, for example, you can do crafts.

Films are shown at least on Monday and Tuesday in Espoo's cultural center and on Tuesday in Sellosal.

All kinds of programs in libraries

In Espoo's libraries, for example, movies are watched, board games are played, fairy tales are listened to and verbal art workshops are held.

Iso Omena's library is playing library bingo that lasts the whole holiday. A book prize will be drawn among those who won bingo. In Sello's library, you can get help applying for summer jobs from Tuesday to Friday.

Vantaa

K-pop and Latutanhut

The Vantaa street dance association organizes Talviriehan and Latutanhut. The lively winter program has dance lessons for all ages every day. The genres are k-pop, hip-hop, commercial, break and house. You should sign up for the classes if you want to be sure to fit in.

Latutanhut, organized on Saturday, is a street dance event where you can see at least hip-hop and house battles one on one.

Various programs in libraries

Vantaa's libraries organize a diverse program throughout the winter holiday week. For example, Myyrmäki library has a puzzle night on Monday, Martinlaakso library has Lego workshops on Tuesday, Tikkurila library has a robot workshop for families on Wednesday.

Movies, art workshops and museum bingo

Kulttuuritalo Martinus shows films on three days. On Tuesday we will watch The Little Mermaid, on Wednesday Luca and on Thursday Hotel Transylvania.

In the Myyrmäki residents' space, ryijys are made on Mondays from 13:00 to 15:00.

Home-themed art workshops are organized from Tuesday to Thursday at the Vantaa art museum Arts. The program includes, among other things, graphic design and collage art.

On Saturday, a multicultural children's event will be held at the Vantaa City Museum from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The program includes dance games, a theater workshop, museum bingo and a closing concert.

Sources: City of Helsinki, City of Espoo and City of Vantaa.

