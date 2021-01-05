Expenditure Events on Tuesday, January 5th

A selection of daily expenses.

Online events

Concert: Jari Sillanpää: Waiting for time – Christmas concert. Recording of Jari Sillanpää’s Christmas concert at Villa Grande. The repertoire features familiar traditional Christmas songs and newer favorites. The post-recording of the concert can be redeemed for viewing via the keikalla.fi website on 19 January. until. Tickets 19.90 e.

A virtual stage for the National Opera and Ballet. In the National Opera’s Stage24 service, you can watch and listen to e.g. performance recordings, trailers and interviews with authors. The service now shows recordings e.g. operas Reininkulta, Covid fan tutte, Troubadour, La Bohème and Ice as well as ballets e.g. Sleeping Beauty, Snow Queen and Pippi Longstocking. In addition, the service includes artist interviews, concerts and work presentations. The service can be found at oopperabaletti.fi/stage24/. Free entry.

Helsinki City Library serves online. Helsinki City Library’s video recordings bring fairy tale lessons and author visits to homes. The Helsinki Channel has a wealth of interesting content from fairy tale lessons and author interviews to the Star Wars lecture. The recordings can be viewed at helsinkikanava.fi, where they can be found with the keyword “Library” in the category Culture and leisure. Free entry.

Helsinki City Museum online. The website contains stories about Helsinki and discussions about history to the present day in the Helsinki Podcasts. We are listening On the premises – Voluntary music venues in Helsinki podcasts related to the exhibition as well as current Exception timesseries, which looks at the remarkable world course of the crisis. The Helsinkiikuvia.fi service contains about 65,000 photographs of Helsinki and Helsinki residents from the 1860s to the present day. The museum’s website can be found at www.helsinginkaupunginmuseo.fi/. Free access.

Virtual guidance Courage, love, freedom! Moomins 75 exhibition. The Moomin 75 exhibition at the National Museum will be visited by actor Alma Pöyst. Video tutorial is available on March 14th. until on the National Museum’s website at: www.kansallismuseo.fi/fi/naeyttelyt/rohkeus-rakkaus-vapaus-muumit-75. Free entry.

Light up the Winter Garden at Christmas. Puppet Theater Christmas performance in the traditions of Sytky Sampo Lappalainen seen online instead of the Winter Garden. The presentation can be seen on 7.1. until. A link to the recorded performance can be found at www.sytkyt.fi/3. Free entry.

Virtual Annalalo. The Virtual Annantalo provides tips for families to encounter art at home in the midst of today’s exceptional everyday life. The offer of the virtual Annantalo can be found on Annantalo’s Youtube, Facebook and Instagram channels, and there will be more content all the time. The service can be found at www.annantalo.fi/fi/virtuaalinenannantalo. Free entry.

Hobby at home site. Harrastakotona.fi, maintained by the Finnish Association of Children’s Cultural Centers, is a website aimed at children and young people, where you can find instructions and ideas for experiencing, experimenting and practicing art at home, in your free time or as part of your education. A variety of art creations and experiences have been selected for the site. The Hobby at Home team has reviewed all the content and made sure it is suitable for children and young people. The website can be found at www.harrastakotona.fi/. Free entry.

Outdoor events

Self-guided pilgrimage routes to Uutela in Vuosaari and Seurasaari. Mobile pilgrimage trails run through marine and wooded nature, guiding the walker to a standstill and silence. The Uutela pilgrimage route is 1.3 kilometers long and the Seurasaari route is about three kilometers long. The Seurasaari route is unobstructed. There are 10 stops on both routes. Routes can be tracked using either a mobile app or a printed booklet. In the Nomadi application, which is downloaded to your smartphone, the texts are both audio recordings and texts. Paper instructions can be printed from the Töölö and Vuosaari parishes or Silent Farm website at www.hiljainentila.fi/pyhiinvaellushelsinki. Free entry.

The path of light in the Puotila chapel. The path of light tells of the message of Christmas through a self-propelled crossroads. The short texts describe the journey from the first Christmas to today’s Christmas. Tick ​​suggestions for crosses can be sung or listened to on your smartphone by activating the qr code. Remember the safety distances even when moving outdoors. The first tick is located on the notice board of Puotila Chapel (Puotilantie 5). Free entry.

Christmas cribs. The still lifes of the Helsinki City Center Christmas Cribs event have been built this year with the current theme “Looking from afar – getting close”. The route to the center of Helsinki runs from Kamppi Chapel to Vanhallekirkko and from there via Stockmann to Aleksanterinkatu. Christmas cribs are on display until Epiphany 6.1. until. More detailed addresses for cribs can be found at: www.jouluseimet.fi. Free entry.

Fortress Elf Route. The fort’s elf route is an independent task trail, along which you can follow the elves’ activities in different parts of the fortress. The map and signs lead to points, each of which tells about the hustle and bustle of Suomenlinna’s elves. The map can be grabbed from the stand of the tourist information lobby. You can also download and print the map online in advance (www.suomenlinna.fi) or view it on your mobile device while traveling on the route. Suomenlinna. Free entry.

Elf bonga in Lapinlahti park. Embark on an elf bonga trip to Lapinlahti. How many Christmas elves can you find observing the kindness of people visiting Lapinlahti? The elves can be found in the courtyard behind the hospital. You can report the number of elves you found in the comment column of the Elf Tubing event on the Lapinlahti City Nature Center Facebook page. We will be honored among commentators after the Epiphany Prize Epiphany. Lapinlahti Source (Lapinlahdenpolku 8). Free entry.Compiled by Päivi Vauhkonenhs.fi/menokone spending tips online