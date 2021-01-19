Expenditure Events on Tuesday, January 19th

A selection of daily expenses.

Online events

Bipolar disorder – everyday balancing. How do you balance with illness? How to find direction and purpose for life? How can relatives support the sufferer? Laura talks about her own illness and ways to cope with difficult conditions. Experienced expert Laura Nuutinen will be the lecturer. The lecture will be seen as FinFami Uusimaa’s Facebook Live broadcast and Zoom webinar. More information on the FinFam website. The lecture starts at 5.30 pm. Free entry.

Lecture: From philosophy to practice: the environmental philosopher’s own eco-life. Ilkka Vartiainen, Master of Philosophy, lectures on Why philosophy is needed in environmental issues? Helsinki Workers’ College organizes. A link to the lecture can be found on the ilmonet.fi page. The lecture starts at 5 pm. Free admission.

Parliamentary speech – political theater or real influence? Tuula Vaarakallio, Doctor of Social Sciences, lectures. The lecture will be given as a remote lecture via Zoom, a link can be found on the ilmonet.fi website. The lecture starts at 5 pm. Free admission.

Lecture: Michel Foucault and thinking differently. Markku Koivusalo lectured on The Road to Madness. The lecture can be found on the ilmonet.fi page. The lecture starts at 18.45. Free entry.

Helsinki City Library serves online. Helsinki City Library’s video recordings bring fairy tale lessons and author visits to homes. The Helsinki Channel has a wealth of interesting content from fairy tale lessons and author interviews to the Star Wars lecture. The recordings can be viewed on the Helsinki channel: helsinkikanava.fi, where they can be found best with the keyword “Library” in the category Culture and leisure. online event. Free entry.

Helsinki City Museum online. The website contains stories about Helsinki and discussions about history to the present day in the Helsinki Podcasts. We are listening On the premises – Voluntary music venues in Helsinki podcasts related to the exhibition as well as current Exception timesseries, which looks at the remarkable world course of the crisis. The Helsinkiikuvia.fi service contains about 65,000 photographs of Helsinki and Helsinki residents from the 1860s to the present day. The museum’s website can be found at www.helsinginkaupunginmuseo.fi/. Free entry.

The short story of Finnish art. The short film The Story of Finnish Art shows familiar classics in a new light. The camera picks up details from the surface of the work that the eye would not otherwise see. This reveals new aspects of even a familiar work: brush strokes, effect colors and surprising details. You can watch movies on the Ateneum website. Free entry.

Espoo Museum of Modern Art Emma serves online. Emma offers online viewing and creative activities. On the site you will find documentaries about artists, exhibition-specific artist interviews and podcast episodes. You can also check out creative encouragement material designed to support distance learning. The site can be found at emmamuseum.fi/tekemista-kotiin-ja-kiinnostavaa-katseltavaa/ Free admission.

Vantaa City Museum’s Museum at Your Home website. The site also introduces Vantaa’s history and cultural environment virtually. The site contains, among other things, mobile games, video guides from different places and museums in Vantaa. as well as online exhibitions. Site at www.sivistysvantaa.fi/vantaankaupunginmuseo. Free entry.

Check out the Sinebrychoff Home Museum online. The Paul and Fanny Sinebrychoff Home Museum, located on the second floor of the Sinebrychoff Art Museum, can be visited virtually online. You can take a virtual tour of the home museum, explore the paintings in Paul’s study and the couple’s home as a live audio guide. The website can be found at sinebrychoffintaidemuseo.fi/. Free entry.

Outdoor events

An independent street art tour in Itä-Pasila. The Pasila street art district is the largest street art area in Finland. Explore more than 80 works in the area on your own and get your own free map from the lobby of Sokos Hotel Triplan (Fredikanterassi 1 B) or the Pasila Library (Kellosilta 9). Free entry.

Kallio Walking Festival: Sörka Art Trail. The self-guided walking trail presents public art in Kallio and Sörnäinen. The approximately 3 km long route features 19 works from outdoor sculptures to works of environmental art. The art trail can be found at www.kfkkv.fi. Free entry.

Hämeentie in old photos self-help tour. The self-guided tour introduces you through the history of Hämeentie, from Kurvi to Hakaniemi. The route of the tour runs from one destination to another, and for each destination you will find a historical photograph as well as a presentation text on your mobile phone. You can also take photos of what the image locations look like today. The International Location app helps you find the angle from which an old photo was once taken. The self-help tour can be found at http://wikimedia.fi/. Free entry.

Self-guided tour: university buildings in old photographs. An independent walk explores the history and architecture of the university buildings. On the self-guided tour, you walk the streets guided by your own mobile phone, with the help of a pre-arranged route tour. Self-help tour at wikimedia.fi. Free entry.

Kallio walking festival ski route: By metro to the track – by spore to Kallio. A ski trail launched by the Kallio Walking Festival, which starts from Herttoniemi (Hiihtäjätie 4) and goes around the Old Town Bay and ends in Kaj Frank Square in Arabia. The route starts from Kivinoka, runs along the Old Town Bay coastal road in the direction of Herttoniemi and continues through the Viikki fields to the Viikki Arboretum. From there, the route continues to Viikinranta and crosses the Vantaanjoki bridge, ending at Hermanninrantatie. You can also continue on the route to other places, such as the Herttoniemi ridge and Kivikko, all the way to Jakomäki. By public transport, the best way to get to the trail is by metro to Herttoniemi or by trams 6 and 8 to Arabia. Free entry.